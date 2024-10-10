Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!

The M1-powered iPad Pro 12.9-inch is selling at unbeatable price at Woot but for limited time

By
0comments
An iPad Pro 12.9-inch with its display turned on, showcasing its vibrant screen
October Prime Day has come and gone, but you still haven't scored a new awesome iPad at a bonkers discount? Well, feel free to take advantage of this deal and treat yourself to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 for 33% off its price at Woot.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch, 128GB: Now $399 OFF at Woot!

Get the 2021 iPad Pro 12.9-inch at Woot and save $399 in the process. The tablet boasts a powerful M1 chip, giving it amazing performance. Additionally, packs a beautiful display, making it perfect for binge-watching movies and TV series. Act fast and save big now while the offer lasts!
$399 off (33%)
$799 99
$1199
Buy at Woot


With this discount, you can snatch this powerful slate for just $799.99. Given that its usual price is $1,199 and that you'll save $399, we think this is an incredible deal you just can't pass up. Hurry, though, as this offer will be available for a limited time and might end in a flash.

The model that Woot is selling packs cellular connectivity and boasts 128GB of storage space. Plus, it's powered by Apple's M1 chip, providing it with top-tier performance. This makes the slate perfect for work, as it can handle any task with ease.

Additionally, the stunning Liquid Retina XDR display with a crisp 2732 x 2048 resolution, fast 120Hz refresh rate, and 1600 nits of brightness ensures that you'll have an incredible watching experience while on the go.

The slate offers good battery life, too, delivering up to 10 hours of nonstop use on a single charge. Furthermore, the tablet will easily get you through an entire day with more moderate use.

All in all, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 is still a true bang for your buck, offering exceptional performance and a viewing experience. And right now, you can have all that without breaking the bank. So don't waste any more time! Tap the deal button in this article and get a brand-new iPad Pro at a heavily reduced price now while the offer is still up for grabs!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Loading Comments...

