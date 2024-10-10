The M1-powered iPad Pro 12.9-inch is selling at unbeatable price at Woot but for limited time
October Prime Day has come and gone, but you still haven't scored a new awesome iPad at a bonkers discount? Well, feel free to take advantage of this deal and treat yourself to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 for 33% off its price at Woot.
With this discount, you can snatch this powerful slate for just $799.99. Given that its usual price is $1,199 and that you'll save $399, we think this is an incredible deal you just can't pass up. Hurry, though, as this offer will be available for a limited time and might end in a flash.
All in all, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 is still a true bang for your buck, offering exceptional performance and a viewing experience. And right now, you can have all that without breaking the bank. So don't waste any more time! Tap the deal button in this article and get a brand-new iPad Pro at a heavily reduced price now while the offer is still up for grabs!
The model that Woot is selling packs cellular connectivity and boasts 128GB of storage space. Plus, it's powered by Apple's M1 chip, providing it with top-tier performance. This makes the slate perfect for work, as it can handle any task with ease.
The slate offers good battery life, too, delivering up to 10 hours of nonstop use on a single charge. Furthermore, the tablet will easily get you through an entire day with more moderate use.
