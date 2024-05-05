Here's what insider says Apple's iPad lineup will look like after Tuesday's 35-minute event

According to Gurman, after Tuesday's event, Apple's iPad line will look thusly:

iPad (ninth generation), with a 10.2-inch screen and a home button.

iPad (10th generation), with a 10.9-inch screen and no home button.

iPad mini (sixth generation), with an 8.3-inch screen.

iPad Air: 11-inch and 12.9-inch models, with M2 chips.

iPad Pro: 11-inch and 12.9-inch models, with M4 chips.

On Tuesday, Apple should introduce the two new top-of-the-line iPad Pro models with a front-facing camera moved to landscape orientation. Originally we expected a chip upgrade from the M2 to the M3, but the latest buzz is calling for the tablets to be powered by the more capable (especially with AI) M4 chip. The OLED displays should lead to a fairly hefty price increase, especially for the 12.9-inch unit.





To counter the expected sticker shock, Apple is adding a new 12.9-inch iPad Air model with an LCD display. This will give consumers looking to purchase the largest sized iPad screen the ability to get a 12.9-inch iPad without having to shell out for an OLED display. The new iPad Air models will also feature a front-facing camera in the landscape orientation and the units will be powered by the M2 chip.





A new Magic Keyboard accessory will make the iPad Pro look more like a laptop when hooked up to it, and the accessory will feature a new aluminum build. The latest iteration of the Apple Pencil is expected to be introduced and it could include a squeeze gesture which will be used to quickly add stickers, shapes, signatures, or text. The digital writing instrument will have "Find My" support and feature changeable tips.





Later this year, Apple should introduce the next-gen iPad mini and the 11th generation iPad. Anyone looking for a new iPad should be able to find one this year.

