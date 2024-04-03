Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

The Apple Pencil 3 might be iPad users "main squeeze" according to code found in iOS 17.5 beta 1

By
Accessories Apple Tablets
The Apple Pencil 3 might be iPad users "main squeeze" according to code found in iOS 17.5 beta 1
Code discovered in iOS 17.5 beta 1 by 9to5Mac reveals that the rumored Apple Pencil 3 could support a new squeeze gesture that would be added to the digital writing instrument. The new gesture would join the current double tap gesture that Apple Pencil 2 users can do near the accessory's tip to change between the current tool and the eraser, change between the current tool and the last one used, and display the color palette. To change what the double tap gesture does, users need to go to Settings > Apple Pencil, then choose.

The new squeeze gesture for the next Apple Pencil will probably be used to quickly add stickers, shapes, signatures, or text. It would be added to the double-tap pencil on the Apple Pencil 3 instead of replacing it. And since a squeeze feature would require an Apple Pencil to have a pressure-sensitive area with a sensor to "feel" the squeeze, the lack of such tech on the Apple Pencil 2 indicates that the "squeeze" will not be backward compatible with older versions of the accessory.

The third-generation Apple Pencil could feature a squeeze gesture - The Apple Pencil 3 might be iPad users &quot;main squeeze&quot; according to code found in iOS 17.5 beta 1
The third-generation Apple Pencil could feature a squeeze gesture

The Apple Pencil 3 is also rumored to include support for the Find My app and could come with changeable tips. The next iteration of the Apple Pencil could arrive this month or next. It would make sense for Apple to release the Apple Pencil 3 at the same time as it starts shipping the upcoming iPad Pro (2024) and iPad Air (2024) tablets. The first new iPads to be launched by Apple in over a year could see the light of day early next month.

Apple isn't expected to have an elaborate press event to introduce the new tablets and the Apple Pencil 3. Instead, the company will issue a press release which it will publish on the tech giant's Newsroom website. The 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2024) models will be the first iPad tablets to use OLED displays. The use of OLED is expected to drive the price of the new iPad Pro (2024) tablets much higher, especially the 12.9-inch variant.

Recommended Stories
Not wanting to price its customers out of the large-screened tablet market, Apple decided to add a lower-priced 12.9-inch iPad Air model to the traditional 10.9-inch version. By adding the new tablet, Apple will offer consumers an iPad with a more affordable 12.9-inch LCD display.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices

Latest News

Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless