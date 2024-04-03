The Apple Pencil 3 might be iPad users "main squeeze" according to code found in iOS 17.5 beta 1

Settings > Apple Pencil , then choose. Code discovered in iOS 17 .5 beta 1 by 9to5Mac reveals that the rumored Apple Pencil 3 could support a new squeeze gesture that would be added to the digital writing instrument. The new gesture would join the current double tap gesture that Apple Pencil 2 users can do near the accessory's tip to change between the current tool and the eraser, change between the current tool and the last one used, and display the color palette. To change what the double tap gesture does, users need to go to, then choose.





The new squeeze gesture for the next Apple Pencil will probably be used to quickly add stickers, shapes, signatures, or text. It would be added to the double-tap pencil on the Apple Pencil 3 instead of replacing it. And since a squeeze feature would require an Apple Pencil to have a pressure-sensitive area with a sensor to "feel" the squeeze, the lack of such tech on the Apple Pencil 2 indicates that the "squeeze" will not be backward compatible with older versions of the accessory.













Apple isn't expected to have an elaborate press event to introduce the new tablets and the Apple Pencil 3. Instead, the company will issue a press release which it will publish on the tech giant's Newsroom website. The 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2024) models will be the first iPad tablets to use OLED displays. The use of OLED is expected to drive the price of the new iPad Pro (2024) tablets much higher, especially the 12.9-inch variant.



Not wanting to price its customers out of the large-screened tablet market, Apple decided to add a lower-priced 12.9-inch iPad Air model to the traditional 10.9-inch version. By adding the new tablet, Apple will offer consumers an iPad with a more affordable 12.9-inch LCD display.

