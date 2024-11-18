Amazon's rare iPad Air 11-inch M2 sale returns just in time for the holiday shopping season
iOS users gather round—we've got something as rare as a hen's teeth to share with you. For what'll probably be a very limited time, Amazon is letting you grab the 11-inch iPad Air M2 for $100 off! We've only seen that discount once before and certainly didn't expect it to return before Black Friday. Yet, here we are. What makes Amazon's promo even more attractive is that neither Best Buy nor Walmart is hosting the same or a similar offer on the 128GB tablet.
We can't know whether that's Amazon's Black Friday promo arriving early or a better one is underway. What we're certain of is that the iOS slate, which normally costs $600, becomes a much more exciting option at $100 off. Beating many of the best Android tablets with its M2 chip, this bad boy is now an absolute jewel waiting for you to snatch it up.
As you might expect, the M2 chip under the hood gives the new 11-inch Apple tablet a considerable improvement in performance, too. In fact, according to our tests, this bad boy is much more capable than the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. We know life isn't all about benchmarks, but it surely is nice knowing you have plenty of power at your fingertips.
At the end of the day, the iPad Air 11-inch easily lands among the best tablets in 2024 despite its display drawbacks. If you think it brings enough to the table, now's the time to buy it at $100 off on Amazon.
The new 11-inch iPad Air brings much-awaited changes, including 128GB base storage instead of 64GB and a landscape-oriented selfie camera. This fella also supports Pencil Pro, allowing individuals to create and edit their work in a much more convenient way.
Upgrades didn't arrive on the display front, though. The 2024-released model is still somewhat "stuck" in the past with its LCD display and 60Hz refresh rates. While it offers great visuals, you might not be all that impressed with it if you're used to OLED screens with twice as high frame refresh rates.
At the end of the day, the iPad Air 11-inch easily lands among the best tablets in 2024 despite its display drawbacks. If you think it brings enough to the table, now's the time to buy it at $100 off on Amazon.
