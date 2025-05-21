The 256GB 10th Gen iPad drops to one of its lowest prices on Amazon

Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
A 10th Gen iPad on a table showcases its rear design with the iconic Apple logo.
Looking for an affordable iPad for casual everyday use? The latest iPad A16 might be a suitable pick, but you might want to consider getting its predecessor instead. Why? Well, Amazon sells the 256GB iPad (2022) for $149 off, landing it at one of the lowest prices we've seen this year.

Save $149 on the iPad (2022), 256GB

$149 off (30%)
Want an affordable iPad with plenty of onboard storage and decent performance? The 256GB iPad (2022) might be a suitable choice, especially at its latest 30% discount on Amazon. That brings it down to one of the lowest prices we've seen this year.
Buy at Amazon

iPad A16, 256GB: 11% off at Amazon

$50 off (11%)
Don't want to settle for a 2022 iPad? Consider the 10th Gen iPad's successor, then! The 256GB model is currently availale for $50 off on Amazon, making it a more affordable choice. Get one and save before it's too late.
Buy at Amazon

For context, the ~$500 tablet dropped by $150 sometime last month, which remains its most substantial discount. But this current $149 price cut is just as good, as it gives users who missed out on the previous deal another chance to save big!

By the way, the 256GB iPad A16 is also on sale at Amazon. The unit is currently $50 off its original price of nearly $450, meaning you can buy it for about $400. If you're after better performance, this buddy might be a more appropriate choice.

Sure, the 10th Gen iPad might be a bit older, but it's still a perfectly suitable choice for casual entertainment. It features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone support and great viewing angles. The refresh rate caps at 60Hz, but even the pricier iPad Air M3 models don't offer more, so at least that's something.

Under the hood, this fella packs an A14 Bionic chip, which delivers enough horsepower for everyday tasks and some gaming. Then again, the A16 SoC used in the newer base iPad is significantly more capable, so once again— it'll be the better pick for power users.

Battery life is no disappointment on the base iPad, either. While testing it, we estimated the device lasts over six hours with nonstop streaming. Find additional details on battery life, software, and more through our iPad 10th Gen review.

At the end of the day, the base iPad from 2022 may not be the most impressive iPad there ever was, but it still checks most boxes to this day. Plus, you can buy it at a really affordable price in its 256GB variant on Amazon right now. Don't miss out.
Loading Comments...

