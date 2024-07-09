Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Release of iOS 17.5.2 imminent; update will bring bug fixes and performance improvements

Sure, Apple released iOS 18 developer beta 3 on Monday as we told you. The update included more bug exterminations than the research & development department at Raid. But for those of you who decided not to roll the dice and remain on the stable iOS 17 train, you'll be getting an update very soon. A report shared on a private social media account with an excellent track record said that the release of iOS 17.5.2 is imminent.

The report says that you shouldn't expect too much from the update outside of bug fixes and some performance improvements. In other words, don't expect iOS 17.5.2 to add new features. On May 13th, Apple released iOS 17.5 which included a cross-platform tracker detection to notify iPhone users when a Bluetooth tracker they don't own is moving with them regardless of what operating system the tracker is paired with. 

The update also added a few new features to Apple TV+ including the addition of an Offline mode in Apple News+. This gives you access to the Today feed and News+ tab, even when you don’t have an internet connection. A week later, iOS 17.5.1 was dropped with a fix for a curious bug that allowed photos that you thought you deleted to reappear in your Photos app thanks to a database corruption issue.

Apple is currently beta testing iOS 17.6.2|Image credit-PhoneArena - Release of iOS 17.5.2 imminent; update will bring bug fixes and performance improvements
Apple is currently beta testing iOS 17.6.2|Image credit-PhoneArena

Apple is currently beta testing iOS 17.6.2. The beta pipeline will be full with the iOS 18 public beta program set to kick off some time this month. The program will run through to the final version of iOS 18. With all of the hype surrounding Apple Intelligence, those installing the iOS 18 beta 3 update are not yet seeing much in the way of AI. Some new non-AI features have been spotted such as the customizable iOS home screen app icons that can not only be placed anywhere on the home screen, but can also change color collectively.

Keep checking in as iOS 17.5.2 could be released at any time. Perhaps it will exterminate that one bug that has been driving you crazy. Of course, if you're running iOS 18 developer beta 3, you still are most likely dealing with plenty of bugs that will slowly get exterminated as we head closer to the September release date.
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

