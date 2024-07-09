Release of iOS 17.5.2 imminent; update will bring bug fixes and performance improvements

iOS 17 .5.2 is imminent. Sure, Apple released iOS 18 developer beta 3 on Monday as we told you. The update included more bug exterminations than the research & development department at Raid. But for those of you who decided not to roll the dice and remain on the stable iOS 17 train, you'll be getting an update very soon. A report shared on a private social media account with an excellent track record said that the release of.5.2 is imminent.





iOS 17 .5.2 to add new features. The report says that you shouldn't expect too much from the update outside of bug fixes and some performance improvements. In other words, don't expect.5.2 to add new features. On May 13th, Apple released iOS 17.5 which included a cross-platform tracker detection to notify iPhone users when a Bluetooth tracker they don't own is moving with them regardless of what operating system the tracker is paired with.





iOS 17 .5.1 was dropped with a fix for a curious bug that The update also added a few new features to Apple TV+ including the addition of an Offline mode in Apple News+. This gives you access to the Today feed and News+ tab, even when you don’t have an internet connection. A week later,.5.1 was dropped with a fix for a curious bug that allowed photos that you thought you deleted to reappear in your Photos app thanks to a database corruption issue.











