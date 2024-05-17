Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung offers enhanced trade-in for its Z Flip 5 - Save $500 now with an extra $50 worth of instant Samsung Credit!
Samsung offers enhanced trade-in for its Z Flip 5 - Save $500 now with an extra $50 worth of instant Samsung Credit!

Deleted photos of former owners reappearing on sold iPads (and probably iPhones)

By
2comments
Deleted photos of original owners reappearing on iPads (and probably iPhones) that were sold
It was reported recently that a bug in iOS 17.5 was restoring deleted photos and while that was worrying on its own, it now appears that the bug could also cause pictures to reappear on devices that were wiped clean and sold.

After iOS 17.5 was released on Monday, users started noticing that pictures they had deleted were surfacing again. The bug even impacted people who were not iCloud users, indicating that they were being restored from onboard storage. Many of the photos were years old and highly sensitive.

What makes the bug truly scary is that it can give people to whom you sold your iPhone or iPad access to your photos even if you followed Apple's instructions for selling a device, which include signing out of iCloud and erasing your device.

This is what happened with Reddit user AnimatorAmazing190. They said they cleared their iPad before selling it and haven't used Apple ID on that iPad since then. Luckily, their iPad was sold to a friend and not a stranger, and they informed AnimatorAmazing190 that after updating to iPad OS 17.5, they were able to view their old pictures in the Photos app. The model they were using was a 4th generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

I wiped the iPad using official Apple guides before selling. I never logged into that iPad with my Apple ID after erasing the iPad. I sold my iPad to a friend in September 2023, they called me today after updating to iPad OS 17.5 and said my old pictures appeared in their Photos app... HUGE PRIVACY VIOLATION. I see other reports of this. How many people will get other people's photos on the devices they bought from other people?

UPD: please stop saying I logged back into the iPad after erasing it. I did not, I wiped it clean like shown in this guide from Apple (https://support.apple.com/en-ca/109511), then handed the iPad to my friend. Never logged in after wiping it as it would defeat the purpose of wiping it altogether.


This is a nightmare that every person who sells their old device dreads and is a privacy violation of the worst sort.

It's one thing to have your old photos resurface on your own device, but it's an entirely different matter if a stranger gets access to your photos.

When photos and videos are deleted on an iPhone or iPad, they are moved to the Recently Deleted album for 30 days, before being permanently deleted.

Apple has not said anything about the bug so far but let's hope it's taken care of before anyone's photos fall into the wrong hands
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2

Latest News

Succession: The race for Apple's throne – could a hardware engineer prevail?
Succession: The race for Apple's throne – could a hardware engineer prevail?
One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally
One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE in question as Samsung can't beat Chinese foldables
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE in question as Samsung can't beat Chinese foldables
Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount
Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount
Unionized Apple Store workers in Maryland move towards strike (they are concerned about wages and disrupted work-life balance)
Unionized Apple Store workers in Maryland move towards strike (they are concerned about wages and disrupted work-life balance)
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless