iOS 26's Liquid Glass isn't bad enough to hate – but annoying enough to make you wish you'd waited
Apple's new transparent design has its moments, but knowing you can never go back changes everything.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
The stable public version of iOS 26 has been out for over a week now, and plenty of people have already made the jump from iOS 18. But here’s the thing – not everyone’s happy they did.
And nowadays, usually, when people want to find out something, the first thing they do is head to Google. And yes, that’s exactly what’s happening right now: tons of searches for how to downgrade from iOS 26 back to iOS 18.
If you’ve been away from the Apple world for a minute, you might be shocked to see your iPhone (iPhone 11 or newer) asking to update to iOS 26. Don’t worry – you didn’t miss seven whole versions overnight. Apple simply decided to sync up its naming system across all platforms.
Now it’s all clean and tidy: iOS 26, iPadOS 26, watchOS 26, macOS 26, visionOS 26. No more mismatched numbers like iOS 18, watchOS 12, and visionOS 2. Instead, Apple went with a year-based naming approach, so iOS 26 covers the 2025–2026 cycle. It makes it easier for people to instantly know they are running the latest OS.
I’ve been living with iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 for a week now, and honestly, I’m torn. Do I want to go back to iOS 18? Not really. Should I have waited before installing? Probably yes. The biggest reason: battery drain.
Other complaints include lag when switching between apps and icons not always linking back properly. Annoying? Yes. Permanent? Probably not. But one thing that is sticking around, like it or not, is Apple’s flashy new design language: Liquid Glass.
The problem? Getting used to it isn’t optional. The UI is a core part of iOS, and you can’t just flip a switch to go back. The closest workaround is enabling Reduce Transparency, which tones things down a bit, but that’s it.
To be fair, Liquid Glass does shine in certain places. The new spatial wallpapers are fun, Photos and Camera look fresh, and the Phone app feels more modern with a customizable unified layout. Once you get over the initial shock, much of it actually feels like an upgrade.
So, is Liquid Glass the reason some people regret installing iOS 26? Probably. I doubt it’s the new features like Live Translate, Spam Filtering, or the adjustable Lock Screen widgets – those are solid. The big shake-up is the design.
And honestly, this feels like just the start. Rumors say the iPhone 18 Pro might even push the same “transparent” aesthetic on the outside, and iOS 27 will likely double down on it. After all, if we set our imaginations free, Apple’s long-term play could be leading us toward a see-through iPhone. Whether anyone asked for that is another story – but history shows we usually just end up using whatever Apple decides is “next.”
And looking ahead, future iOS versions will probably push even more consistency across iPhone, Mac, and Vision Pro. Like it or not, iOS 26 is just the beginning of that new unified Apple look.
But first, yes, Apple made the jump from iOS 18 straight to iOS 26
To regret or not to regret
I’m not alone here. A lot of users are reporting worse battery life since updating, which might explain all those downgrade searches. Still, this feels more like a temporary issue. Anytime you install a major iOS update, your iPhone runs a bunch of background tasks – reindexing files, updating apps, downloading assets. That eats up energy and makes things feel sluggish at first. Usually, things smooth out once all that work is done.
The Liquid Glass effect
Video credit – Apple
Here’s where the real controversy comes in. Liquid Glass is Apple’s new look, and it’s everywhere. Some people (me included) find it cool in many cases. But clearly, not everyone is on board – searches for “how to turn off Liquid Glass” are just as popular as downgrade searches right now.
You can dial down the transparency a bit in Settings. | Screenshots by PhoneArena
Liquid Glass looks sleek, but it comes with some real drawbacks:
- Visual clutter and readability issues: Too much transparency makes text hard to read and icons messy.
- Usability problems: Different apps use it differently, so the experience can feel fragmented and inconsistent.
- Performance hits: All those blurred layers and animations demand a lot of processing power, which can hurt performance and battery life, especially on older iPhones.
Personally, my biggest headache is Safari. Closing tabs now takes extra steps, and Liquid Glass makes website text harder to read. It just feels like Apple added friction where there used to be none.
But it’s not all bad
For the most part, iOS 26 looks pretty good. | Image credit – Apple
To be fair, Liquid Glass does shine in certain places. The new spatial wallpapers are fun, Photos and Camera look fresh, and the Phone app feels more modern with a customizable unified layout. Once you get over the initial shock, much of it actually feels like an upgrade.
Still, if the new look isn’t your thing, I get it. Just remember: once you update, there’s no way back. You’ll eventually need to update anyway for security reasons, but if you’re on the fence, there’s nothing wrong with stalling at least until the bugs are ironed out.
Just the start of Apple’s new direction
