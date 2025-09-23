iOS 26's Liquid Glass isn't bad enough to hate – but annoying enough to make you wish you'd waited



The problem? There's no magic "reverse spell" for this one. iOS 26 really feels worth it to you before pulling the trigger. The problem? There's no magic "reverse spell" for this one. If you've updated, you're stuck with it. If you haven't yet, it might be smarter to check if really feels worth it to you before pulling the trigger.









Video credit – Apple



Here’s where the real controversy comes in. Liquid Glass is Apple’s new look, and it’s everywhere. Some people (me included) find it cool in many cases. But clearly, not everyone is on board – searches for “how to turn off Liquid Glass” are just as popular as downgrade searches right now.



Here's where the real controversy comes in. Liquid Glass is Apple's new look, and it's everywhere. Some people (me included) find it cool in many cases. But clearly, not everyone is on board – searches for "how to turn off Liquid Glass" are just as popular as downgrade searches right now.

The problem? Getting used to it isn't optional. The UI is a core part of iOS, and you can't just flip a switch to go back. The closest workaround is enabling Reduce Transparency, which tones things down a bit, but that's it.





You can dial down the transparency a bit in Settings. | Screenshots by PhoneArena





Liquid Glass looks sleek, but it comes with some real drawbacks:



Visual clutter and readability issues: Too much transparency makes text hard to read and icons messy.

Too much transparency makes text hard to read and icons messy. Usability problems: Different apps use it differently, so the experience can feel fragmented and inconsistent.

Different apps use it differently, so the experience can feel fragmented and inconsistent. Performance hits: All those blurred layers and animations demand a lot of processing power, which can hurt performance and battery life, especially on older iPhones.



Personally, my biggest headache is Safari. Closing tabs now takes extra steps, and Liquid Glass makes website text harder to read. It just feels like Apple added friction where there used to be none.

But it’s not all bad







To be fair, Liquid Glass does shine in certain places. The new spatial wallpapers are fun, Photos and Camera look fresh, and the Phone app feels more modern with a customizable unified layout. Once you get over the initial shock, much of it actually feels like an upgrade.



Still, if the new look isn't your thing, I get it. Just remember: once you update, there's no way back. You'll eventually need to update anyway for security reasons, but if you're on the fence, there's nothing wrong with stalling at least until the bugs are ironed out.

Just the start of Apple’s new direction



So, is Liquid Glass the reason some people regret installing iOS 26 ? Probably. I doubt it’s the new features like Live Translate, Spam Filtering, or the adjustable Lock Screen widgets – those are solid. The big shake-up is the design.



And honestly, this feels like just the start. Rumors say the iPhone 18 Pro might even push the same "transparent" aesthetic on the outside, and iOS 27 will likely double down on it. After all, if we set our imaginations free, Apple's long-term play could be leading us toward a see-through iPhone. Whether anyone asked for that is another story – but history shows we usually just end up using whatever Apple decides is "next."