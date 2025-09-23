Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

iOS 26's Liquid Glass isn't bad enough to hate – but annoying enough to make you wish you'd waited

Phonearena team
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 2d ago

Alternatively, consider disabling it. While I personally find it enjoyable, if you prefer not to, simply turn it off.

cogito
cogito
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

It’s even worse in the iPad. They removed the beloved “slide-over” feature. Even crazier is that there seems no discernible reason why they wouldn’t have left the feature in iPadOS 26.

baldilocks
baldilocks
Arena Master
• 2d ago

iOS 26 has been great since Beta 6. Not sure what all the negativity is all about. Slow news day...

ErikOiseaux
ErikOiseaux
Arena Master
• 2d ago

I love this update. My iPhone 12 feels so much more snappy, liquid reflections and animations are still something I play around with and show it off. Very well executed. I wish more things were following this design language.

Brewski
Brewski
Arena Master
• 1d agoedited

"There’s no magic “reverse spell”". Is that true, though? This is the first result from a Google search, taken from the Asurion website referring to iOS 18.


"To revert to an older iOS version, you would need to perform a complex, multi-step "downgrade" process that involves downloading an older, signed iOS file from Apple and restoring your iPhone with a computer, but this is often not possible if the version has been "unsigned" by Apple."


That's the only caveat I see: "You can only restore to iOS versions that Apple is currently signing, meaning they are still allowing devices to be updated to that specific software version. Apple often stops signing older versions quickly after a new one is released, making downgrading difficult or impossible."


So as long as you do it quickly, and iOS 18 is still available, it should be possible.

