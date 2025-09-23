Home Discussions You are here iOS 26's Liquid Glass isn't bad enough to hate – but annoying enough to make you wish you'd waited General Tsveta Ermenkova • Published: Sep 23, 2025, 9:50 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. TuGa121 Arena Master • 2d ago ... Alternatively, consider disabling it. While I personally find it enjoyable, if you prefer not to, simply turn it off. Like Reactions All Quote cogito Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... It’s even worse in the iPad. They removed the beloved “slide-over” feature. Even crazier is that there seems no discernible reason why they wouldn’t have left the feature in iPadOS 26. Like Reactions All Quote baldilocks Arena Master • 2d ago ... iOS 26 has been great since Beta 6. Not sure what all the negativity is all about. Slow news day... Like 1 Reactions All Quote ErikOiseaux Arena Master • 2d ago ... I love this update. My iPhone 12 feels so much more snappy, liquid reflections and animations are still something I play around with and show it off. Very well executed. I wish more things were following this design language. Like Reactions All Quote Brewski Arena Master • 1d agoedited ... "There’s no magic “reverse spell”". Is that true, though? This is the first result from a Google search, taken from the Asurion website referring to iOS 18."To revert to an older iOS version, you would need to perform a complex, multi-step "downgrade" process that involves downloading an older, signed iOS file from Apple and restoring your iPhone with a computer, but this is often not possible if the version has been "unsigned" by Apple."That's the only caveat I see: "You can only restore to iOS versions that Apple is currently signing, meaning they are still allowing devices to be updated to that specific software version. Apple often stops signing older versions quickly after a new one is released, making downgrading difficult or impossible."So as long as you do it quickly, and iOS 18 is still available, it should be possible. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented by Sebastian Pier • 2h ago 1 The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it by Tsveta Ermenkova • 4h ago 3 iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld by Abdullah Asim • 7h ago 3 Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok by Alan Friedman • 9h ago 1 View all discussions
