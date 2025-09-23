Home Discussions You are here Apple iPhone 17 review: The iPhone you should actually buy General Peter Kostadinov • Published: Sep 23, 2025, 9:57 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. TuGa121 Arena Master • 2d ago ... Personally, I prefer the Pro Max model over the regular iPhone. Apple has consistently improved its products, and this time around, they have exceeded my expectations. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Rolly Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... Software 10/10 points? You guys are funny. Don't write how users want to dongrade iOS back to 18 from 26, then.Operating system is always a personal choice. That's what you say in every comparison. Like 1 Reactions All Quote bahyyyyyy Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... How could be battery worst than 16 ?!or the new 26 ios that consume battery more? Like Reactions All Quote Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 2d ago ↵TuGa121 said: Personally, I prefer the Pro Max model over the regular iPhone. Apple has consistently improved its products, and this time around, they have exceeded my expectations. ... 🤔 Before or after the commission check from Apple? Like Reactions All Quote UncleCunk Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... Looks like the Pixel 10 series aren't the only phones "worse" than it's predecessor this year 🤷 Like Reactions All Quote syamq84 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... "The idea behind Liquid Glass is cool, but the execution right now is far from perfect."Yet you guys gave 10/10 for the software? Like 2 Reactions All Quote 12sag02 Arena Apprentice • 23h ago ... Love seeing Pixel phones fail miserable in performance test. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented by Sebastian Pier • 2h ago 1 The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it by Tsveta Ermenkova • 4h ago 3 iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld by Abdullah Asim • 7h ago 3 Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok by Alan Friedman • 8h ago 1 View all discussions
Personally, I prefer the Pro Max model over the regular iPhone. Apple has consistently improved its products, and this time around, they have exceeded my expectations.