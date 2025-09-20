U.S. mobile customers won't miss Boost's soon to be dismantled 5G network

Thanks to pressure from the FCC, Boost parent EchoStar was forced to sell off its spectrum and become a hybrid MBNO.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
5G Boost Dish
The Boost Mobile logo in white against an orange background.
Late last month, Boost Mobile lost its opportunity to be the nation's fourth facilities-based network when it caved in to pressure from FCC Chairman Brendan Carr. The latter accused  Boost Mobile parent EchoStar of sitting on spectrum that it wasn't looking to use right away and claimed that EchoStar was hoping to profit by sitting on these airwaves and speculating on them becoming more valuable. A reminder. EchoStar became Boost's parent at the end of 2023 when it bought Dish Network.

Echostar to become a hybrid MVNO


At the end of August, EchoStar sold 30MHz of 3.45GHz mid-band spectrum to AT&T to improve the coverage of its AT&T 5G+ service. Also sold to AT&TAT&T was 20MHz of low-band 600MHz airwaves that will help AT&T improve its Nationwide AT&T 5G service. The deal is expected to close next year. The spectrum licenses sold cover 400 markets in the U.S. EchoStar was in the midst of building a standalone 5G network when it made the deal with AT&T and followed it up with another deal in early September.

That deal saw SpaceX buy approximately 90MHz of spectrum from EchoStar for $17 billion, which ends the FCC's investigation into EchoStar's use of its spectrum. SpaceX wanted the spectrum to widen the footprint of its direct-to-cell satellite technology. SpaceX Chairman and CEO Elon Musk had wanted the spectrum, which some believe was the reason why FCC Chairman Carr had pressured EchoStar in the first place. The deal sends approximately 40MHz of 2GHz/AWS-4 band spectrum and 50MHz of H-Block Spectrum to SpaceX.

Should EchoStar had given in to FCC Chairman Carr?

Vote View Result

EchoStar will have to make a huge adjustment. Without its spectrum, it will now become a hybrid MVNO using its own core, but its traffic will run through AT&T's network. With a nod to FCC Chairman Carr, EchoStar CEO Hamid Akhavan called EchoStar's move away from being the nation's fourth facilities-based carrier a "forced pivot." He said that the spectrum sale and the move to a hybrid MVNO were not the desired outcome.

Ookla compares Boost's 5G data speeds to the rest of the wireless providers in the U.S.


Ookla, the company behind the Speedtest website published a report today discussing Boost Mobile's 5G data speeds, which explains what the U.S. mobile industry will be missing now that EchoStar is decommissioning parts of its wireless network. The report indicated that Boost's 5G median download speeds were lower than those of its rivals, including AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

Last month, Boost's median 5G download data speeds as measured by Ookla came to 149.55 Mbps compared to 219.38 Mbps for all U.S. providers combined. Boost's Median 5G upload speeds last month came to 8.93 Mbps versus 10.81 Mbps for all U.S. providers combined. And Boost's median 5G latency also failed to match the median speed of all U.S. providers. Boost had a medial latency of 61 milliseconds (ms) compared to 50 (ms) for the combined carriers.

Boost was slower that the combined 4G download data speed of all U.S. wireless providers during August 2025. | Image credit-Ookla - U.S. mobile customers won&#039;t miss Boost&#039;s soon to be dismantled 5G network
Boost was slower that the combined 4G download data speed of all U.S. wireless providers during August 2025. | Image credit-Ookla

Boost had 7.357 million wireless customers as of June. According to Ookla, Boost will probably sell its remaining spectrum, made up of AWS and CBRS licenses, to Verizon. For what it's worth, Boost had been using three spectrum bands for its customers: Band n71 (600 MHz), Band n66 (AWS), and Band n70 (AWS-4). EchoStar owns licenses in other spectrum bands such as 3.5 GHz CBRS and 3.45 GHz, but didn't have the radio equipment needed to actually employ those bands for its customers.

What will happen next to Boost customers?


Boost had used AT&T and T-Mobile to complement its own network. Ookla's testing showed that Boost leans heavily on AT&T's network, using it in metropolitan areas and for the majority of calls made along rural state routes. Once the deals between EchoStar and AT&T, and EchoStar and SpaceX, close and Boost gives up all of the spectrum it sold, you can expect that the new hybrid MVNO Boost will be using AT&T's network.

Recommended Stories
No longer a candidate to join AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile to become one of the Big 4, Boost will partially return to its roots as a hybrid MVNO.

U.S. mobile customers won&#039;t miss Boost&#039;s soon to be dismantled 5G network
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

iPhone 18: 10 big upgrades that could reshape the iPhone in 2026

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro get a first mention in a software leak

by Ilia Temelkov • 2

T-Mobile store refused to sell iPhone 17 Pro to subscriber unless he added this accessory

by Alan Friedman • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Comcast is doing for its customers what T-Mobile and Verizon are increasingly reluctant to do
Comcast is doing for its customers what T-Mobile and Verizon are increasingly reluctant to do
A court document T-Mobile didn't want customers to see has been made public
A court document T-Mobile didn't want customers to see has been made public
Apple patiently waited the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to succeed, so it can crush it with the foldable iPhone
Apple patiently waited the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to succeed, so it can crush it with the foldable iPhone
A BlackBerry revival seems to be taking hold
A BlackBerry revival seems to be taking hold
Walmart sweetens the deal on the JBL Boombox 3, making it an even better bargain
Walmart sweetens the deal on the JBL Boombox 3, making it an even better bargain
Samsung will have a hard time convincing everybody Galaxy S26 Ultra with Exynos 2600 is great
Samsung will have a hard time convincing everybody Galaxy S26 Ultra with Exynos 2600 is great

Latest News

M4-powered iPad Pro 11-Inch is still selling like crazy after hefty discount
M4-powered iPad Pro 11-Inch is still selling like crazy after hefty discount
Walmart sweetens the deal on the JBL Boombox 3, making it an even better bargain
Walmart sweetens the deal on the JBL Boombox 3, making it an even better bargain
With iOS 26, Siri can do five things that it couldn't before
With iOS 26, Siri can do five things that it couldn't before
You may need a new USB charger to use the iPhone 17 fast-charging
You may need a new USB charger to use the iPhone 17 fast-charging
T-Mobile subscribers don't really care what free lines might cost them
T-Mobile subscribers don't really care what free lines might cost them
Apple may help you ditch your physical credit cards with this new Wallet feature on iOS 26
Apple may help you ditch your physical credit cards with this new Wallet feature on iOS 26
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless