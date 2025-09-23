Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Secret Service, NYPD bust plot to disrupt NYC telecom service (UPDATED)

General
Phonearena team
Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 2d ago

I'm not saying that it was China or anything, but this does seem a bit shady.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 2d ago
↵Bruce_Wayne said:

I'm not saying that it was China or anything, but this does seem a bit shady.

s**t getting crazy.

Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 2d ago
↵TuGa121 said:

s**t getting crazy.

For once, I agree.

alanrock
alanrock
Arena Master
• 2d ago
↵Bruce_Wayne said:

I'm not saying that it was China or anything, but this does seem a bit shady.

Chy-na is closing in on you, Bats ... get ready for the chase!!! ... lolz

Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 1d ago
↵alanrock said:

Chy-na is closing in on you, Bats ... get ready for the chase!!! ... lolz

I have FOUR reasons why that will never happen. I could dress in a robe with FOUR on it and be a messiah for China.

