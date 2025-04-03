Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Deleted photos fiasco all over again: iOS 18.4 is installing random apps on your iPhone

In another example of Apple’s recent software disappointments it appears that iOS 18.4 is installing completely random apps to users’ phones. This is the latest update to iOS and was supposed to come with the now-delayed revamped Siri and complete the promised Apple Intelligence suite of features.

A few days ago the first instance of this bug being reported appeared on an online forum when a user noticed a handful of new apps on their iPhone 13 mini. Commenters tried to come up with reasons as to why this might have happened: claiming that the poster must have done something weird.

However shortly after more posts followed in the same vein and it became clear that these random apps weren’t an isolated incident. Under these new reports a lot of other iPhone users began sharing their experience with the bug as well.

It appears that a lot of people are getting random apps installed on their phones when they update to iOS 18.4. These apps aren’t completely random either as some users claim that the same handful of apps are being installed on their phones.

Video Thumbnail
The iPhone 16 has not received all of the features promised at launch. | Video credit — Apple

Apple hasn’t made a public statement about this bug yet. It’s a very similar glitch to when iPhone users suddenly began finding old deleted photos on their phone after an update. One difference here is that most of these apps were never installed by users in the first place.

While bizarre this bug is hardly dangerous in my opinion. Apple has had a slew of problematic software updates throughout 2024. Perhaps the worst one was when iPadOS bricked M4 iPad models out of the blue. Apple was forced to make a statement after the problem grew too big to ignore and affected users were given replacement devices.

The iOS 18.4 bug is very tame in comparison. While it is very odd it is nowhere near as damaging as Apple ruining its reputation by constantly delaying AI features and putting out half-baked ones that pale in comparison to the competition.

I expect a fix for this will be applied very soon.
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
