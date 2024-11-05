Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Apple users to get ChatGPT Plus upgrade option in the upcoming iOS 18.2

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Apps
A screenshot of an iPhone displaying a pop-up message from Siri.
Apple is gearing up to launch iOS 18.2 for all users in early December. In the meantime, beta testing is in full swing, with developers getting their hands on iOS 18.2 beta 2. And one of the notable changes in this update involves ChatGPT.

A recent report highlights an intriguing addition in the iOS 18.2 beta: a new option in Settings that allows users to upgrade to a ChatGPT Plus account. To access this, you have to:

  1. Head to Settings
  2. Choose Apple Intelligence & Siri
  3. Select ChatGPT, where you’ll find the option to “Upgrade to ChatGPT Plus.”

In iOS 18.2, ChatGPT is introduced as a new feature under Apple Intelligence. This integration works systemwide across iPhone, iPad, and Mac, allowing OpenAI’s assistant to take over for Siri and enhance the writing tools already available from Apple.

While the ChatGPT integration in iOS 18.2 doesn’t necessitate an OpenAI account, having one unlocks extra features. You can easily sign up for a free account to link your ChatGPT activity with OpenAI’s existing data or opt for a paid account for even more perks. With a paid ChatGPT account, you unlock some sweet perks, including:

  • Access to more advanced models and 5x more messages on GPT-4o
  • Higher limits for image generation and more
  • Smoother, real-time conversations thanks to ChatGPT’s advanced voice mode.

Meanwhile, free plan users or those logged out face some restrictions in their ChatGPT usage. When Apple initially announced its partnership with OpenAI for ChatGPT, it was said that no money was changing hands. However, this latest update suggests a win-win for both companies, hinting that they might have struck a revenue-sharing deal for users who decide to upgrade to a paid account within iOS 18.2.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Apple

In addition to ChatGPT, users of iOS 18.2 can look forward to a host of new Apple Intelligence features, including:

  • Image Playground: Create images simply by using text prompts.
  • Genmoji: Generate custom emojis tailored to your preferences.
  • Visual Intelligence: Identify objects in photos or interpret text.
  • Enhanced AI Writing Tools: Enjoy more options to elevate your writing with AI assistance.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Apple's dirty tricks continue: iPhone 15 (Pro) users furious over huge Apple Intelligence snub
Apple's dirty tricks continue: iPhone 15 (Pro) users furious over huge Apple Intelligence snub
T-Mobile employees, subscribers have major security concerns after a policy change
T-Mobile employees, subscribers have major security concerns after a policy change

Latest News

The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless