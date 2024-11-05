Apple users to get ChatGPT Plus upgrade option in the upcoming iOS 18.2

iOS 18



highlights an intriguing addition in the iOS 18 .2 beta: a new option in Settings that allows users to upgrade to a ChatGPT Plus account. To access this, you have to:



In iOS 18.2, ChatGPT is introduced as a new feature under Apple Intelligence. This integration works systemwide across iPhone, iPad, and Mac, allowing OpenAI's assistant to take over for Siri and enhance the writing tools already available from Apple.





While the ChatGPT integration in iOS 18 .2 doesn’t necessitate an OpenAI account, having one unlocks extra features. You can easily sign up for a free account to link your ChatGPT activity with OpenAI’s existing data or opt for a paid account for even more perks. With a paid ChatGPT account, you unlock some sweet perks, including:





Access to more advanced models and 5x more messages on GPT-4o

Higher limits for image generation and more

Smoother, real-time conversations thanks to ChatGPT’s advanced voice mode.





Meanwhile, free plan users or those logged out face some restrictions in their ChatGPT usage. When Apple initially announced its partnership with OpenAI for ChatGPT, it was said that no money was changing hands. However, this latest update suggests a win-win for both companies, hinting that they might have struck a revenue-sharing deal for users who decide to upgrade to a paid account within iOS 18 .2.





Video credit – Apple





In addition to ChatGPT, users of iOS 18 .2 can look forward to a host of new Apple Intelligence features, including:



Image Playground: Create images simply by using text prompts.

Genmoji: Generate custom emojis tailored to your preferences.

Visual Intelligence: Identify objects in photos or interpret text.

Enhanced AI Writing Tools: Enjoy more options to elevate your writing with AI assistance.