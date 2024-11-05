Apple News will display real-time election updates with Live Activities on iPhone and Apple Watch





Real-time results on your lock screen and Apple Watch

Starting on election night, users



Enabling this feature is pretty easy. You just have to go to the Apple News app > find the “Follow the 2024 election live” banner > and activate the Live Activity with one tap. This setup is designed for accessibility, offering a straightforward way to stay informed on the go.



Customizable coverage with “Election 2024”

Apple News has further tailored the election experience with its “Election 2024” coverage section, allowing users to follow specific candidates, races, and news sources. This feature not only adds a level of personalization but may also reduce the need to scroll through potentially polarizing news feeds by delivering only relevant election updates.



After a successful test during caucus results earlier this year,



Recommended Stories For those wanting real-time election insights without needing to dive into apps, Apple News is rolling out Live Activities for the 2024 U.S. election. Originally developed to enhance the Dynamic Island with quick-glance information, Live Activities has brought live updates on sports, music, and now, election results.Starting on election night, users can set up a Live Activity in Apple News to receive real-time updates on electoral vote counts. The lock screen widget on iPhone offers a direct link to comprehensive election coverage. iPhones with the Dynamic Island will continuously display updates at the top, whereas those without one will display them at the bottom of the lock screen. Apple Watch users will also be able to view these updates.Enabling this feature is pretty easy. You just have to go to the Apple News app > find the “Follow the 2024 election live” banner > and activate the Live Activity with one tap. This setup is designed for accessibility, offering a straightforward way to stay informed on the go.Apple News has further tailored the election experience with its “Election 2024” coverage section, allowing users to follow specific candidates, races, and news sources. This feature not only adds a level of personalization but may also reduce the need to scroll through potentially polarizing news feeds by delivering only relevant election updates.After a successful test during caucus results earlier this year, Apple ’s election feature will undergo a longer, more intense testing phase on election night, demonstrating how well Live Activities handle sustained coverage. Apple’s approach here reflects its vision of providing users with a contextual, intuitive, and timely update tool—ideal for staying in the know without excessive distraction.Although it’s uncertain exactly how long Apple News will keep this feature running, it’s likely to stay live at least until the major outcomes are decided. For users hoping to keep a pulse on election night without the full news cycle, Apple’s Live Activities feature may be the perfect solution.





Live Activities for the 2024 election will also be available on iPadOS, so if you want to follow the results from a larger screen you can do that there.