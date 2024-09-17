Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

iOS 18.1 developer beta 4 good news for iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max cameras

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Software updates Camera
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Vic holds up the back of an iPhone 15 PRo revealibng the three cameras on the back of the device.
Just because the stable version of iOS 18 was released yesterday, it doesn't mean that Apple has stopped working on the beta  releases. Just today Apple dropped iOS 18.1 developer  beta 4 for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The big change in this new beta release is that it will allow owners of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Maxto snap spatial photographs with their phones that appear as 3D images when viewed through the Vision Pro headset.

It's not too late for you to pre-order your iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max!

Pre-order iPhone 16 Pro at Amazon with Boost Mobile

The latest AI-enhanced iPhone 16 Pro is available for pre-order at Amazon with Boost Mobile. The smartphone arrives for less than $1, provided that you pick a wireless service plan by Boost Mobile ($65/mo) and activate your device.
$1000 off (100%)
Pre-order at Amazon

Pre-order iPhone 16 Pro Max at Amazon with Boost Mobile

Go Pro Max this fall with style and choose the supreme iPhone 16 Pro Max. The latest ultra-premium iOS smartphone is available for pre-order at Amazon with Boost Mobile. The device sells for under $1 with Boost Mobile, plan and activation required ($70.55/mo).
$1200 off (100%)
Pre-order at Amazon

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max already supported spatial video since the phones were released last year. However, with the latest iOS 18.1 beta release, there will be a dedicated "Spatial" button in the camera app that will allow users of the 2023 Pro iPhone models to toggle between taking spatial photos and spatial videos. 

Apple releases iOS 18.1 developer beta 4. | Image credit-PhoneArena - iOS 18.1 developer beta 4 good news for iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max cameras
Apple releases iOS 18.1 developer beta 4. | Image credit-PhoneArena

After you update your iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max to iOS 18.1 beta 4, open the Camera app and scroll to Spatial mode. You will read, "Record spatial photos and videos with remarkable depth for viewing in the Photos app on Apple Vision Pro. For best results, keep the iPhone in landscape orientation and stable while recording. Video is recorded at 30 fps at 1080p. A minute of spatial video is approximately 130 MB. A spatial photo is approximately 5 MB."

iOS 18.1 developer beta 4 good news for iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max cameras

If you already have been running the iOS 18.1 developer beta, on your iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max, go to Settings > General > Software Update and you should see the invitation to install the next build which is iOS 18.1 developer beta 4. For those not running the iOS 18.1 developer beta, you'll probably have to wait until October to install the secure and stable version  of iOS 18.1 on your iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. That update will give the majority of you your first opportunity to run Apple Intelligence unless you decide to go ahead and install the latest iOS 18.1 developer beta.

iOS 18.1 developer beta 4 allows iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users to snap spatial photographs. | Image credit-PhoneArena - iOS 18.1 developer beta 4 good news for iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max cameras
iOS 18.1 developer beta 4 allows iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users to snap spatial photographs. | Image credit-PhoneArena

In December, Apple should release iOS 18.2 which is expected to include ChatGPT integration for Siri  which might be similar to the moment in The Wizard of Oz when the Wizard gives the Scarecrow a brain. That update might also include Image Playground and Genmoji. The latter creates custom emoji based on your description and the Image Playground will show an image based on a description or a concept.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Check out our subscription plans and get unlimited access to exclusive premium content, exciting new features and ad-free browsing. See the latest subscriber-only articles
See the latest subscriber-only articles Subscribe View subscription plans and pricing
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)

Latest News

Apple halts iPadOS 18 rollout after it bricks M4 devices
Apple halts iPadOS 18 rollout after it bricks M4 devices
Galaxy S25 Plus looks snazzy, but is Samsung choosing a universal design like the iPhone?
Galaxy S25 Plus looks snazzy, but is Samsung choosing a universal design like the iPhone?
Rating Apple Intelligence features from “Meh” to “That might be OK”
Rating Apple Intelligence features from “Meh” to “That might be OK”
Google working on the big feature missing from iOS support of RCS
Google working on the big feature missing from iOS support of RCS
Google ends Pixel Buds tap-for-notifications feature
Google ends Pixel Buds tap-for-notifications feature
Nothing announces new "Out in the open" mystery product launch next week
Nothing announces new "Out in the open" mystery product launch next week
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless