iOS 18.1 developer beta 4 good news for iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max cameras

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max already supported spatial video since the phones were released last year. However, with the latest iOS 18 .1 beta release, there will be a dedicated "Spatial" button in the camera app that will allow users of the 2023 Pro iPhone models to toggle between taking spatial photos and spatial videos.









iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max to iOS 18 .1 beta 4, open the Camera app and scroll to Spatial mode. You will read, "Record spatial photos and videos with remarkable depth for viewing in the Photos app on

After you update yourorto.1 beta 4, open the Camera app and scroll to Spatial mode. You will read, "Record spatial photos and videos with remarkable depth for viewing in the Photos app on Apple Vision Pro . For best results, keep the iPhone in landscape orientation and stable while recording. Video is recorded at 30 fps at 1080p. A minute of spatial video is approximately 130 MB. A spatial photo is approximately 5 MB."









If you already have been running the iOS 18 .1 developer beta, on your iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max , go to Settings > General > Software Update and you should see the invitation to install the next build which is iOS 18 .1 developer beta 4. For those not running the iOS 18 .1 developer beta, you'll probably have to wait until October to install the secure and stable version of iOS 18 .1 on your iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max . That update will give the majority of you your first opportunity to run Apple Intelligence unless you decide to go ahead and install the latest iOS 18 .1 developer beta.







