iOS 18.1 developer beta 4 good news for iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max cameras
Just because the stable version of iOS 18 was released yesterday, it doesn't mean that Apple has stopped working on the beta releases. Just today Apple dropped iOS 18.1 developer beta 4 for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The big change in this new beta release is that it will allow owners of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Maxto snap spatial photographs with their phones that appear as 3D images when viewed through the Vision Pro headset.
The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max already supported spatial video since the phones were released last year. However, with the latest iOS 18.1 beta release, there will be a dedicated "Spatial" button in the camera app that will allow users of the 2023 Pro iPhone models to toggle between taking spatial photos and spatial videos.
Apple releases iOS 18.1 developer beta 4. | Image credit-PhoneArena
After you update your iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max to iOS 18.1 beta 4, open the Camera app and scroll to Spatial mode. You will read, "Record spatial photos and videos with remarkable depth for viewing in the Photos app on Apple Vision Pro. For best results, keep the iPhone in landscape orientation and stable while recording. Video is recorded at 30 fps at 1080p. A minute of spatial video is approximately 130 MB. A spatial photo is approximately 5 MB."
If you already have been running the iOS 18.1 developer beta, on your iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max, go to Settings > General > Software Update and you should see the invitation to install the next build which is iOS 18.1 developer beta 4. For those not running the iOS 18.1 developer beta, you'll probably have to wait until October to install the secure and stable version of iOS 18.1 on your iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. That update will give the majority of you your first opportunity to run Apple Intelligence unless you decide to go ahead and install the latest iOS 18.1 developer beta.
iOS 18.1 developer beta 4 allows iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users to snap spatial photographs. | Image credit-PhoneArena
In December, Apple should release iOS 18.2 which is expected to include ChatGPT integration for Siri which might be similar to the moment in The Wizard of Oz when the Wizard gives the Scarecrow a brain. That update might also include Image Playground and Genmoji. The latter creates custom emoji based on your description and the Image Playground will show an image based on a description or a concept.
