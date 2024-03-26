iOS 18 update will still be ambitious even though one expected native AI feature will be MIA

Earlier today we told you that Apple will kickoff WWDC 2024 on June 10th and the developer conference will run through the 14th of that month. While Bloomberg is doubling down on the idea that we will see the most ambitious iOS update in history, the company also says that one new feature that everyone expected, a native generative chatbot for iOS 18 , isn't in the works.





While there have been rumors suggesting that Apple would be adding a chatbot like Gemini or ChatGPT to iOS 18 , it seems that Apple's AI initiative will first deal with helping iPhone users perform everyday tasks with their phones. Also, and this is huge, we still expect Apple to make digital assistant Siri more useful. This is what I'm looking forward to seeing the most while viewing the WWDC 2024 Keynote on June 10.











Intil Siri is improved, I implore every iPhone user to install the iOS Google Assistant app (which you can do by tapping right here ) and using it in place of Siri to answer questions. You'll still do better by using Siri to set reminders, timers, and alarms.





While we might not see a native iOS chatbot revealed at WWDC 2024 on June 10th, iPhone users might still get the opportunity to install a generative chatbot on their phone thanks to the latest hot rumor. On CNBC earlier this week, Ben Reitzes, head of technology research at Melius Research, said that the big news coming on June 10th will be the launch of an AI App Store that will include third party AI apps, and some AI apps developed by Apple. In the AI App Store, iPhone users might find AI chatbot apps to install on their iPhones.



