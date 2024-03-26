June 10th is when Apple will announce the biggest iOS update ever during the WWDC Keynote

Circle Monday, June 10th on your calendar. That is when Apple will kick off a very important event: WWDC 2024. The conference will be free for all developers and they will get to view the Keynote at Apple Park. During the keynote, we expect to hear all about Apple's new AI initiative which could include some big changes for digital assistant Siri. Developers attending the event will also have access to Apple experts.





Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, said today, "We’re so excited to connect with developers from around the world for an extraordinary week of technology and community at WWDC24. WWDC is all about sharing new ideas and providing our amazing developers with innovative tools and resources to help them make something even more wonderful."





According to a report we passed along yesterday, the big news out of WWDC could be the creation of an AI App Store that would allow iPhone users to install AI-powered apps. The AI App Store would contain apps developed by third parties and some from Apple itself. Ben Reitzes, head of technology research at Melius Research, said that the creation of the AI App Store is why we are hearing about Apple having talks with multiple tech firms such as Google, Open AI, and others.









Request to attend . Or, you can get more information from the Apple Developer app which

Apple warns those developers hoping to attend WWDC 2024 that space is limited and details on how to obtain a badge can be found on Apple's Special Event website right here . Press on the button that says. Or, you can get more information from the Apple Developer app which you can install by tapping on this link . Apple's website tells developers, "Apply now for the opportunity to join us in person for an all-day event at Apple Park on Monday, June 10. Watch the Keynote and exciting new programming, meet with Apple experts, and take part in special activities."



