This is what the iOS 18 could have looked like (feel the visionOS vibes)
Yes, we're all excited about the iPhone 16 line, but before we get to see Apple's newest phones, there's something equally important happening on June 10. Yup, that's when the WWDC 2024 is scheduled to take part – and Apple will announce the biggest iOS update ever in the face of iOS 18.

Both friends and foes of Apple are desperate to know what iOS 18 will bring – possibly a massive AI-centric update, some new features, improvements and… refreshed design!

Speaking of the iOS 18 design, recently an anonymous source tipped MacRumors; the leak was in the form of an image. It showed the (alleged) Camera app on iOS 18 and its rendering was obviously inspired by visionOS – the Vision Pro's operating system.

Here's the image from MacRumors' anonymous source:

This is what the iOS 18 could have looked like (feel the visionOS vibes)


That's in line with what earlier reports have also claimed: iOS 18 could be heavily influenced by the visionOS and its "high level of depth translucency with glass-like buttons that have reflective edges".

While Apple's $3,499 spatial computer could indeed inspire iOS 18 designers, the above image is not an authentic one, as it turns out.

MacRumors explains in an update: "We've received information from several sources indicating that the image is fake."
