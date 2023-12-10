Upcoming iOS 17.2 update fixes bug that causes iPhone from wirelessly charging in GM cars

iOS 17

iOS 17

iOS 17

Apple will also add its Journal feature to the iPhone in.2 allowing users to keep a personal diary on their device protected by Face ID or Touch ID. And another change, one I'm personally looking forward to, adds the Translate feature to the Action Button. One feature coming with.2 will fix a problem that was partially brought on by.1.1. Since that update dropped, some iPhone users have been unable to use the wireless charger in their General Motors vehicles.