Upcoming iOS 17.2 update fixes bug that causes iPhone from wirelessly charging in GM cars
Before the end of this year, Apple will be pushing out the iOS 17.2 update to compatible iPhone models. Apple already pulled one feature from the update, Apple Music's collaborative playlist which will allow accounts you approve to add tunes to an Apple Music playlist. Apple's concern is that some people will use the feature to aggravate Apple Music subscribers by messing up their playlists and adding obnoxious tunes to them.
Apple will also add its Journal feature to the iPhone in iOS 17.2 allowing users to keep a personal diary on their device protected by Face ID or Touch ID. And another change, one I'm personally looking forward to, adds the Translate feature to the Action Button. One feature coming with iOS 17.2 will fix a problem that was partially brought on by iOS 17.1.1. Since that update dropped, some iPhone users have been unable to use the wireless charger in their General Motors vehicles.
The upcoming iOS 17.2 update will fix an issue preventing iPhone users from wirelessly charging in a GM vehicle
In the release notes for iOS 17.2 RC (release candidate), Apple wrote, "Fixes an issue that may prevent wireless charging in certain vehicles." While GM told The Verge about three weeks ago, "We are aware of this concern and are investigating. There’s nothing we can confirm at this point," nothing in Apple's notes specifically mentions GM. Still, it would certainly make sense that Apple is focusing on the problem with GM's wireless charging system.
Ironically, back in October, it was discovered that some iPhone 15 series users employing the wireless charging pad inside their BMWs would end up damaging the NFC chip inside their iPhones.
The release notes for iOS 17.2 also include an improvement to the telephoto cameras on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The note says that iOS 17.2 will deliver "improved Telephoto camera focusing speed when capturing small faraway objects on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max." The same models will be able to record spatial video to view on the Vision Pro headset once iOS 17.2 is installed.
iOS 17.2 could be a week away from arriving
The update to iOS 17.2 will probably be the last major update of the year and includes various improvements to weather widgets. Another change will bring an improvement to AirDrop that will include "expanded contact sharing options and the ability to share boarding passes, movie tickets, and other eligible passes by bringing two iPhones together." Following the installation of the update, Qi2 wireless charging will be supported by the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 lines.
We should see the update arrive as soon as next week.
