iOS 17.2 to improve iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max cameras
Before the year is out, Apple will have disseminated iOS 17.2 to eligible iPhone models. We expect that the update will add Journal, an app that will allow iPhone users to write a daily journal on their handset. Apple has cut one feature, the collaborative playlists for Apple Music because of concerns over abuse and spam. Apple hasn't given up on this feature but is working on a way to limit the number of "pending requests" a user can have.
The concern is that allowing iPhone users to have collaborative Apple Music playlists would require them to have a toggle switch allowing them to decide who can and who cannot contribute to the playlists. Not having this switch enabled could allow a bad actor with the link to a user's playlist to sabotage it.
The telephoto camera on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will get improved focusing in iOS 17.2
The update to iOS 17.2 will also allow iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models to be compatible with the updated Qi2 wireless charging standard. Qi2 will charge wirelessly at speeds up to 15W. With the update, iPhone users won't have to buy the more expensive MagSafe certified chargers to obtain 15W wireless charging speeds.
According to the release notes for the iOS 17.2 Release Candidate for developers, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max users are getting "improved Telephoto camera focusing speed when capturing small faraway objects on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max." Because the camera will be able to focus on such objects faster, the quality of telephoto pictures taken with the new iPhone Pro models should be improved and it should be easier to take such photos.
The update to iOS 17.2 will also allow the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max to take spatial videos. These are immersive video clips in 3D that make the viewer feel as though he is reliving the moment when viewed while wearing the headset from the upcoming Vision Pro spatial computer. We expect the latter to be released possibly as soon as next March.
