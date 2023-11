iOS 17.1 breaks iPhone 15 wireless charging on some GM vehicles

But just like the game where you whack down a mole using a mallet and another one pops up, no sooner did iPhone 15 handsets, they can no longer use the in-car wireless charger to charge their devices. One difference between this bug and the one that affected the charging on the BMW wireless charging pads is that the issue affecting vehicles made by GM doesn't disable the NFC capabilities of an iPhone 15 device. But just like the game where you whack down a mole using a mallet and another one pops up, no sooner did Apple resolve the problem with BMW vehicles than some owners of GM vehicles are complaining that after installing iOS 17 .1 on theirhandsets, they can no longer use the in-car wireless charger to charge their devices. One difference between this bug and the one that affected the charging on the BMW wireless charging pads is that the issue affecting vehicles made by GM doesn't disable the NFC capabilities of andevice.









iPhone 15 series models to wirelessly charge for all of 10 seconds before cutting out. As one post from "caduceus26" says, "Happy to know that it isn't just me. My iOS 17 .1.1 and have taken every update since the phone was purchased on 10/8/23." On Reddit , multiple posts noted that the bug is causingseries models to wirelessly charge for all of 10 seconds before cutting out. As one post from "caduceus26" says, "Happy to know that it isn't just me. My iPhone 12 Pro Max worked perfectly (every time) in my '23 Chevy Traverse. I went to the iPhone 15 Pro Max about 6 weeks ago and the feature broke just as described in other comments: Charge for a few seconds and then stops - case on or off yields same results. I am currently on.1.1 and have taken every update since the phone was purchased on 10/8/23."





On the Apple discussions forum , user "ctw" says, "After my iPhone 15 Pro upgraded to 17.1 yesterday, my phone now charges for 10 seconds then stops charging in my wireless car charger. Had no issues prior to the 17.1 update with the phone in the car. Have tested two home wireless charging pads and they work properly and don’t stop charging."





iPhone 15 Pro Max . It has worked flawlessly until I updated my phone to iOS 17 .1. Now the wireless charging stopped working. It will initially start charging but with 5 to 10 seconds it stops. My iPhone charges on other wireless chargers fine." Complaints are even popping up on the GM-Trucks forum . "Silvr_62" states, "I have a 2022 Silverado 2500 High Country with wireless Apple CarPlay. I use an. It has worked flawlessly until I updated my phone to.1. Now the wireless charging stopped working. It will initially start charging but with 5 to 10 seconds it stops. My iPhone charges on other wireless chargers fine."





"Silvr_62" tried the following"