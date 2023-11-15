iOS 17.1 breaks iPhone 15 wireless charging on some GM vehicles

"Silvr_62" tried the following"

1. Hard reset iPhone

2. Checked for infotainment software update.

3. Removed iPhone case.

4. Deleted my truck from CarPlay and deleted my iPhone from the infotainment in my truck.

5. Re-paired my iPhone with my truck and reactivated CarPlay.

None of the above steps fixed the problem. And those with the issue say that neither iOS 17 .1.1 nor the first three iOS 17 .2 beta releases solved the problem. GM models mentioned in posted complaints include the Chevy Bolt EUV, the Chevy Traverse, the GM Silverado, the GMC Sierra, and others.



