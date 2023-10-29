BMW tells iPhone 15 users not to charge in new vehicles; Apple preps iOS update

iPhone 15 models have been bricked when plugged into in-car chargers. BMW drivers specifically have been complaining about these issues on social media sites like Per Gizmodo , the iPhone 15 series has had a problem when placed on the wireless charging pad found on some automobiles. And somemodels have been bricked when plugged into in-car chargers. BMW drivers specifically have been complaining about these issues on social media sites like Reddit





iPhone 15 and is thinking of exchanging it for an iPhone 15 and also have a BMW. I haven’t activated it yet and am thinking of returning it and getting the 14 instead, since the 15 has problems and the specs aren’t all that much different, doesn’t seem worth it. Upgrading from 12, which works fine on the BMW charge pad." One BMW driver purchased anand is thinking of exchanging it for an iPhone 14 . His Reddit post explains it all. "I just bought anand also have a BMW. I haven’t activated it yet and am thinking of returning it and getting the 14 instead, since the 15 has problems and the specs aren’t all that much different, doesn’t seem worth it. Upgrading from 12, which works fine on the BMW charge pad."





Okay, here's where that argument goes bad, assuming he is talking about the basic iPhone 15 model. If returned for the iPhone 14 he loses the Dynamic Island, the improved 48MP primary camera on the rear, the USB-C charging port, and the slightly improved battery life. Some BMW owners complained about their iPhone 15 series handset getting too hot while charging and at least one user complained about the camera bump preventing the wireless charging pad from reaching the phone.













iPhone 15 series users affected by the issue could receive a message in the Wallet app that says, "Could Not Set Up Apple Pay" even if Apple Pay has already been set up. Apple says that it will fix this issue in a software update coming later this year. Since iOS 17 .1.1 or iOS 17 .2. Hopefully, it will also take care of the overheating problem and other issues that iPhone 15 series users have dealt with. Since NFC connectivity is used to enable Apple Pay,series users affected by the issue could receive a message in the Wallet app that says, "Could Not Set Up Apple Pay" even if Apple Pay has already been set up. Apple says that it will fix this issue in a software update coming later this year. Since iOS 17 .1 has already been released, we could see this bug exterminated in.1.1 or.2. Hopefully, it will also take care of the overheating problem and other issues thatseries users have dealt with.



