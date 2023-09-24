Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
Save $100 on the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro now!
Get all models at Walmart with an AT&T or a Verizon plan.

Under oath, Apple exec reveals secret second search engine setting for Safari

iOS Apple Google
Under oath, Apple exec reveals secret second search engine setting for Safari
According to Bloomberg, John Giannandrea, Apple's senior vice president of Machine Learning and AI, testified this past week during the DOJ via Google antitrust trial. While Apple is not a defendant in the suit, the multi-billion dollar deal it has with Google is part of the testimony. The search giant pays Apple an obscenely large amount of money every year to be the default search engine on the iPhone. The DOJ said earlier in the trial that this figure is $4 billion to $7 billion annually.

The Apple executive, while sworn to tell the truth on the stand, revealed that iOS 17 added a feature allowing users to select different search engines on their iPhones. One of the settings is for normal browsing using Safari and the second setting is for private browsing using Safari. Google is still the default choice for both settings although you can make a change.

To change your default search engine from Google, go to Settings > Safari and under the Search heading, you'll see options for Search Engine and Private Search Engine. Tap on Search Engine and you can choose among:

  • Google
  • Yahoo
  • Bing
  • DuckDuckGo
  • Ecosia
Tap on Private Search Engine and you can choose from the exact same list of search engines. Before iOS 17, users could only select one search engine that could be used for normal and private browsing. With iOS 17, Apple added a way for users to choose a second search engine specifically for private browsing on Safari.  

With iOS 17, iPhone users can now choose a search engine for private browsing on Safari - Under oath, Apple exec reveals secret second search engine setting for Safari
With iOS 17, iPhone users can now choose a search engine for private browsing on Safari

Additionally, the process makes it easy to change search engines and replace Google on the iPhone. Yet on Thursday, DuckDuckGo CEO Gabriel Weinberg testified that Google's status as the default search engine on many mobile browsers can be seen as a barrier preventing users from switching away from Google. Weinberg said that there are "just too many steps." Frankly, that doesn't seem to be the case with the iPhone. 

The real problem that Weinberg has is convincing Johnny Appleseed and the rest of the public that they need to switch from Google to DuckDuckGo,
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Under oath, Apple exec reveals secret second search engine setting for Safari
Under oath, Apple exec reveals secret second search engine setting for Safari
Some iPhone 15 Pro units are arriving with defects
Some iPhone 15 Pro units are arriving with defects
With some tinkering and a monitor, iPhone 15 Pro can be used as a PC
With some tinkering and a monitor, iPhone 15 Pro can be used as a PC
Apple doesn’t innovate? Think again! Android user will be jealous of these iPhone 15 features
Apple doesn’t innovate? Think again! Android user will be jealous of these iPhone 15 features
Pixel 8 and 8 Pro price leaked straight from Google and it's a mix of good and bad news
Pixel 8 and 8 Pro price leaked straight from Google and it's a mix of good and bad news
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with 512GB of storage can now be yours for $521 less on Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with 512GB of storage can now be yours for $521 less on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless