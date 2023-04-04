Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy A54!

Apple rumored to release iOS 16.4.1 soon to exterminate bugs

iOS Apple Software updates
Apple rumored to release iOS 16.4.1 soon to exterminate bugs
According to MacRumors, a source on Twitter who supposedly has a good track record (but who limits who can view his account) says that even though Apple has already released the first Beta for iOS 16.5, iOS 16.4.1 is on the way and will arrive either this week or next week. A minor update, as this one would be, is usually disseminated to exterminate some bugs and patch vulnerabilities.

Some of the bugs that iPhone users have been complaining about this week include the native Weather app widget which is itself "under the weather" as no data shows up on the widget. Literally, the words "No weather data" are appearing on the widget instead of the temperature and other data. While many iPhone users have been hoping that an update would be issued to fix this bug, it appears that according to Apple's System Status page, the native Weather app had the issue resolved on April 3rd.

The iOS 16.4.1 update might fix the native Weather app widget - Apple rumored to release iOS 16.4.1 soon to exterminate bugs
The iOS 16.4.1 update might fix the native Weather app widget

Still, this doesn't preclude Apple from making any necessary changes to the native Weather app and the accompanying widget via an iOS update if necessary. Besides the native Weather app widget, another bug that might get fixed with the iOS 16.4.1 update is one making the rounds that force some iPhone users to re-enter their Wi-Fi passwords. Other bugs could be targeted by the update and we will have to wait for the release to see the changelist.

Since the update is being pushed out as an emergency designed to fix some software issues, there will be no beta versions of iOS 16.4.1. As for iOS 16.5, it will probably be released sometime in May and will give Siri the ability to start a screen recording. The update will also add a Sports tab in the Apple News app.

You can always check whether an update has arrived for your iPhone by going to Settings > General > Software Update. For the record, Apple released iOS 16.4 on March 27th. Among the new features is Voice Isolation for cellular calls" that when enabled, gets rid of ambient noises in the background of cellular calls in order to make them sound clearer.

Popular stories

Amazon deal makes the cheap Galaxy Tab A7 Lite even cheaper
Amazon deal makes the cheap Galaxy Tab A7 Lite even cheaper
Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel Fold: Something strange is happening with Google’s new Android phones
Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel Fold: Something strange is happening with Google’s new Android phones
Google Fi’s latest offer has both Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 available for free (trade-in required)
Google Fi’s latest offer has both Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 available for free (trade-in required)
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 crush Samsung's latest flagships in leaked benchmarks
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 crush Samsung's latest flagships in leaked benchmarks
Walmart makes the 120Hz Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 mid-ranger cheaper than ever before
Walmart makes the 120Hz Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 mid-ranger cheaper than ever before
Verizon subscribers in major U.S. cities are unable to make/take phone calls (UPDATE)
Verizon subscribers in major U.S. cities are unable to make/take phone calls (UPDATE)
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung partners with Peloton to help users track their home workouts using the Galaxy Watch
Samsung partners with Peloton to help users track their home workouts using the Galaxy Watch
iOS 17 could end software support for the iPhone X and other Apple devices
iOS 17 could end software support for the iPhone X and other Apple devices
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Waze adds ability to personalize drives, launches new zodiac driving experience
Waze adds ability to personalize drives, launches new zodiac driving experience
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 could come with a bigger screen
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 could come with a bigger screen
The Galaxy A24 is one step closer to launch after nearly being confirmed by Samsung
The Galaxy A24 is one step closer to launch after nearly being confirmed by Samsung
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless