Apple rumored to release iOS 16.4.1 soon to exterminate bugs



According to MacRumors , a source on Twitter who supposedly has a good track record (but who limits who can view his account) says that even though Apple has already released the first Beta for iOS 16.5, iOS 16.4.1 is on the way and will arrive either this week or next week. A minor update, as this one would be, is usually disseminated to exterminate some bugs and patch vulnerabilities.















Still, this doesn't preclude Apple from making any necessary changes to the native Weather app and the accompanying widget via an iOS update if necessary. Besides the native Weather app widget, another bug that might get fixed with the iOS 16.4.1 update is one making the rounds that force some iPhone users to re-enter their Wi-Fi passwords. Other bugs could be targeted by the update and we will have to wait for the release to see the changelist.





Since the update is being pushed out as an emergency designed to fix some software issues, there will be no beta versions of iOS 16.4.1. As for iOS 16.5, it will probably be released sometime in May and will give Siri the ability to start a screen recording. The update will also add a Sports tab in the Apple News app.





