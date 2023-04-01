Key native iPhone widget is "under the weather" after update to iOS 16.4

It seems that the iOS 16.4 update has broken a widget belonging to one of the platform's native apps. Ironically, the app that is under the weather is the Weather app. A tweet from former hockey broadcaster Mark Kennedy (via iPhone in Canada ) reads, "Anyone else having constant issues with the weather widget on @Apple #iPhone not loading? It’s happening all the time and needs to be opened to make it work. I’m on #iPhone14Pro fully updated."





The widget for the iPhone home screen simply states "No weather data." Other Twitter subscribers replied to Kennedy's tweet with screenshots of their own showing that the widget for the native Weather app has been incapacitated although others are not having any issues. But Apple confirmed that there is a cloud over the native Weather widget as the System Status page shows that there clearly is a performance issue with the Weather app. In this case, it is the widget that is not working.









Apple says that the issue began on Thursday evening, March 30th, and is still affecting some users. The tech giant states that the Weather widget "may be slow or unavailable" and suggests that users having this problem with the Weather widget turn off their device and restart it. If having a weather widget is important to you, there are plenty of apps out there that you can use until Apple fixes the Weather widget which they most certainly will do soon.









For example, there is The Weather Channel and AccuWeather apps. Both not only have widgets, the apps both offer free radar. The Weather Channel can be downloaded from the App Store by tapping on this link . The AccuWeather app can be installed by pressing on this link . To put either app's widget on your home screen, long-press an empty spot on your iPhone home screen until the apps go into "jiggle mode." Tap on the "+" button on the top left of the display and type in the name of the weather app you installed in the Search Widgets field.





Tap on the appropriate app listing and by swiping to the left, you'll see all of the widgets you can choose from. For example, AccuWeather has six different widgets with some giving hourly forecasts, some giving you daily forecasts, and some showing current conditions (a few require a premium subscription). Tap on the blue "Add Widget" button and the widget will be added to your home screen. Hit the "Done" button at the top right of the display and you are all done.







The issue with the Weather widget after installing iOS 16.4 appears to be widespread judging by the number of "me too" tweets we've seen. If this bug does affect you, keep checking in and we will let you know when an update becomes available.

