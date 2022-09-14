 iOS 16 keyboard haptic feedback: What is it and how to use it - PhoneArena
iOS 16 keyboard haptic feedback: What is it and how to use it

iOS Apple
With iOS 16, Apple introduced a feature to the iPhones' keyboards, which Android phones have had for ages. We are talking about the haptic feedback function. In this article, we'll explain what haptic feedback is and how to enable it on your iPhone.

What is haptic feedback?


Haptic feedback is a feature that makes your phone vibrate whenever you tap any interface element. You may have felt it when navigating iOS’ various settings and toggling stuff on and off. This is the system's way of letting you know that it has received your input. So now, if you have an iPhone running the latest version of iOS, you can make your phone vibrate with every keystroke, too.

Which iPhone models support haptic feedback?


The new Keyboard haptics feature is part of iOS 16, so every iPhone running the latest version of iOS should have keyboard haptics support. By default, this new feature is turned off, so here, we will show you how to turn it on.

How to turn keyboard haptics on in iOS 16?


To turn on your iPhone's keyboard haptics, just go to:
  • Settings
  • Sounds & Haptics
  • Keyboard Feedback

After that, just toggle "Haptic" on, and you are good to go. Next time you type something on your iPhone's keyboard, you should feel the haptic feedback.

