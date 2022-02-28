Invites for Apple’s 2022 spring event might come as early as tomorrow

Invites for Apple’s 2022 spring event might come as early as tomorrow0
At the beginning of this month, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg stated that this year Apple is planning to hold the spring event on March 8. Now, invitations to the event are usually sent out one week prior to it, which—if we take Gurman’s report into account—means that tomorrow, March 1, said invitations should arrive. (via MacRumors)
The iPhone SE 3
During the event, Apple is expected to announce the third generation of the iPhone SE, which rumor has it might be much cheaper than its predecessor—possibly as low as $300 (the price for the iPhone SE 2 was $399 at launch). In fact, it could prove a worthy challenger in the mid-tier phone market.
Unlike the previous version, this one will likely come equipped with 5G connectivity and the same A15 Bionic chipset found inside the iPhone 13 lineup. What’s more, the camera is also said to receive an upgrade. In terms of design, however, not much is expected to change, with the SE keeping the same iPhone 8 look.
Besides the iPhone SE 3, the Cupertino-based company might also announce three new Macs, as well as a new iPad Air. All of the aforementioned devices were just recently spotted in the Eurasian Economic Database, which gives even more credence to the predicted date for Apple’s spring event.
We are excited to see if Apple will really come out with an even cheaper version of its most affordable iPhone model. However, that begs the question of whether the company would cut any more corners, and if so, which ones.
