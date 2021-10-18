Intel's CEO says he knows how to win back Apple's business (VIDEO)

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger hasn't given up on having Apple return as a customer. The executive spoke with Axios tech reporter Ina Fried on Sunday night's " Axios on HBO " program and said that he didn't blame Apple for dropping Intel's processors from the Mac and replacing them with Apple's own ARM-based M1 chip. The latter is built by TSMC using its 5nm process node and each chip contains 16 billion transistors.





Gelsinger said during the program, "Apple decided they could do a better chip themselves than we could. And, you know, they did a pretty good job. So what I have to do is create a better chip than they can do themselves. I would hope to win back this piece of their business, as well as many other pieces of business, over time."

Apple's "Unleashed" event later today could reveal another powerful M-series chip that is the successor to the M1







Later today, Apple is going to hold its "Unleashed" Event (10 am PT, 1 pm ET) and we expect to see the third-generation AirPods announced with a shorter stem, improved audio, and a redesigned charging case. Don't expect the AirPods 3 to feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).





We also should see redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros using a new Apple processor, possibly the M1X which would deliver a more powerful experience than the M1 with even better energy conservation. The new chip could be equipped with eight high-performance cores instead of four on the OG component, and carry 16 or 32 graphics cores compared to the seven or eight on the M1.





The new laptops, according to reliable tipsters Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International and Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, will have flat sides similar to the iPhone 12 and 13 models. The Apple Watch Series 7 was rumored to also come with flat sides this year and tipster Jon Prosser even showed off a render of such a design for the Apple Watch Series 7 which he claimed to have seen.





However, the tardy timepiece turned out to have the same rounded sides as the previous year's model, and while we could see the new design for the Apple Watch Series 8, it's a swing and a miss for Prosser and Gurman, the two tipsters most connected to the rumor that didn't pan out.

Intel CEO Gelsinger believes that he can win back Apple's business













But we digress. The main story here is that Intel's top executive still believes that he can get Apple's processor business back. But that seems quite a long shot. Does Intel know Apple products better than Apple? Can Intel manufacture a processor for Apple using a more cutting- edge process node than TSMC? Gelsinger himself brought up the possibility of Apple deciding to have its chip designs manufactured by Intel





Gelsinger says, "In the meantime, I’ve gotta make sure our products are better than theirs, that my ecosystem is more open — and vibrant — than theirs, and that we create a more compelling reason for developers and users to land on Intel-based products. So I’m gonna fight hard to win [Apple CEO Tim Cook’s] business in this area." Intel already makes chips for other companies such as Amazon and Qualcomm using its U.S. based foundry







When Fried asked whether the executive had given up on the idea of Intel powering Apple's Macs again, he said, "I never give up on the idea of anything not running on Intel chips." However, as one person commented on YouTube, is Intel really trying to win back Apple's business when it mocks the company's fan base in a recent commercial. Gelsinger said that winning back Apple's business won't happen overnight and could take years.





Is Intel's CEO delusional to think that he can win Apple's business back? Or is he just putting on an optimistic face for the media?

