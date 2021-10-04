Apple fans have their minds blown by Intel in new video

Apple fans have their minds blown by Intel in new video1
When Apple decided to use its own "Apple Silicon" on Macs replacing Intel processors, Intel was not happy. Today, Intel got back at Apple by posting a series of videos showing how Apple fans can be tricked into thinking that innovations created by Intel were discovered by Apple. In the first video called Breaking the Spell, a moderator named Kevin meets with Apple fans ("I'm an Apple girl in an Apple World," says one) for some one-on-one discussions.
Intel plays a trick on Apple fans while proving that there is technology beyond Apple
Kevin goes out of the room and brings back a two-in-one laptop/tablet. "That kind of eliminates the need of an iPad," one Apple fan says. The moderator then asks, "What if I told you that everything we've been talking about today is available now?" But Kevin then reveals, "But this was not Apple. That is a PC powered by Intel."
When the group hears that it was Intel, not Apple, that was behind the device that had just seen, they are stunned. Some laughed, others said, "Really" in disbelief. Several were ready to whip out their credit cards right away. The tag line: "When you break Apple's spell the choice becomes clear."
By 2023, Apple could be using its own 5G modem chip design for the iPhone 15 series according to TF International's Kuo
In July 2019, Apple purchased most of Intel's smartphone modem chip business for a cool billion dollars. And this past summer, roughly two years after it bought Intel's smartphone modem chip operations, prescient TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that by as early as 2023, Apple might be ready to use its own 5G modem chip for the handsets that would make up the iPhone 15 line.
Losing this business would be a terrible blow to the pocketbook for Qualcomm since the latter cannot make up for the loss of this business by designing Apple's AP chips. Apple does that itself while having the chipset built by TSMC. Kuo said that Qualcomm might be forced to enter new markets in order to compensate for losing Apple's 5G modem chip business for the iPhone.
Even if Apple does start including a 5G modem chip that it designed itself with the iPhone 15, some older models that could still be in production would continue to use Qualcomm's 5G modem chips. If for some reason you are unaware, Apple started offering 5G connectivity on the iPhone with the 2020 iPhone 12 series.