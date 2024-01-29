Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

Instagram is working on a new feature called “flipside” that will allow users to create a secondary profile without having to open another account. The functionality of the new feature is similar to “Close friends,” which made it to the platform a few months ago.

Flipside is now being tested on Instagram (via Engadget), but it’s unclear whether or not it will be given the green light. Not even Instagram’s Adam Mosseri is sure about the feature’s usefulness considering that the app already offers similar functionality.

We're not even sure we'll launch it on Instagram. On the one hand it feels good to create a clear space that feels more private. On the other, it's yet another way to reach a smaller audience on top of secondary accounts and Close Friends. We'll see how people respond in the test and iterate forward.


But what exactly is “flipside” and how does it work? Basically, Instagram users can create a secondary profile that only selected friends can see. Think of it as a more private profile that you can share with your closest friends and contacts.

Creating a “flipside” profile doesn’t require users to make another Instagram account, but they will still have to manage two separate accounts because content shared on the “flipside” profile won’t be visible on the main account.

It remains to be seen how people will react to the new feature, but chances are slim that the majority will want something that’s already available under a different name. Perhaps if Instagram would add other functionalities to “flipside,” it will make the feature more interesting for Instagram users.

