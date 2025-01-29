Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Instagram rolls out more actionable insights for its Creators

Image of an iPhone displaying the Instagram app on the App Store
Instagram is making some changes to its Insights feature to help creators better understand how their content is performing. The goal is to give creators more actionable insights and personalized recommendations so they can learn more about overall trends across their audience and their content's performance.

One of the new metrics is called "View Rate." This metric tells creators what percentage of their followers and non-followers continue to watch after the first 3 seconds. The first few seconds of a reel are the most important, so this metric can help creators see if their reels are grabbing their audience's attention right away.

Another new metric is called "Views Over Time." This metric shows creators how many views their post has received so far compared to the average views their posts typically get over the same time period. Creators will also be able to break down their views between followers and non-followers.

In addition to these new metrics, Instagram is also providing more actionable, personalized tips to help creators understand if their content is performing better or worse than usual. These tips are meant to help creators more easily see which content is resonating with their audience.

Instagram's new "View Rate," "Views Over Time," and "Tips" metrics. | Images credit — Meta

These changes are part of Instagram's ongoing effort to help creators grow their audience and reach. By providing creators with more data and insights, Instagram hopes to make it easier for them to create content that resonates with their audience and achieve their goals.

I think these metrics are very valuable to Instagram creators, and it's frankly surprising they hadn't been made available until now. As a creator myself, I'm always looking for ways to improve my content and reach a wider audience. These new features and personalized tips in Insights will definitely be helpful in this regard. I'm also excited to see how these changes will help other creators grow their audience and reach. With TikTok right now on shaky ground, it's important for creators to diversify and be able to find ways to monetize in more than one platform, and I'm glad Instagram is providing the tools to assist with that goal.


Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
