Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

Can't access your Instagram account? Meta is working on it

iOS Android Apps
2
Can't access your Instagram account? Meta is working on it
Instagram seems to be down for a lot of people around the globe at the time of this writing, according to users flocking to Twitter to make their plight known to the entire world (oh, the irony) and the always reliable Downdetector platform.

The situation is already so widespread that the social network's PR team has also taken to Twitter to apologize to everyone for the "inconvenience" of not being able to access your Instagram accounts for the last few hours (at the time of this writing).

What Instagram parent company Meta is not ready to confirm just yet is the nature of this "inconvenience", which appears to include random account suspensions for a worrying number of users.

Many people claim they are not aware of having violated any rules so egregiously that a 30-day ban would be warranted, and because the Instagram app and website themselves refuse to work for a lot of these users, appealing the decision is currently impossible.

Account confirmation is also being required of some users, which is either not possible at the moment as well or completely broken. 

In short, Meta has a PR disaster in the making, and although the company is undoubtedly "looking into" the outage and its causes, the masses are demanding (and arguably deserving) more detailed and satisfying explanations, not to mention a swift resolution. We'll keep you posted if we find out more or if the glitches are indeed resolved soon.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Some Best Buy customers see something devious about their delayed Pixel 7 pre-orders
Some Best Buy customers see something devious about their delayed Pixel 7 pre-orders
Fake Amazon text seeks to steal your personal data and rip you off blind
Fake Amazon text seeks to steal your personal data and rip you off blind
Google reveals how it calculated 24-hour battery life for Pixel Watch
Google reveals how it calculated 24-hour battery life for Pixel Watch
Want to turn you or your kid into an iPhone for Halloween?
Want to turn you or your kid into an iPhone for Halloween?
New Samsung update makes Galaxy S22 work more like iPhone 14; Android, Apple users argue over it
New Samsung update makes Galaxy S22 work more like iPhone 14; Android, Apple users argue over it
Photos reveal Google tested iris recognition using Pixel 2 prototype
Photos reveal Google tested iris recognition using Pixel 2 prototype

Popular stories

Delete these five apps now from your Android phone before your bank account is threatened
Delete these five apps now from your Android phone before your bank account is threatened
Samsung's 256GB Galaxy S22 Ultra can be yours for just $400, but only if you act now
Samsung's 256GB Galaxy S22 Ultra can be yours for just $400, but only if you act now
New Samsung update makes Galaxy S22 work more like iPhone 14; Android, Apple users argue over it
New Samsung update makes Galaxy S22 work more like iPhone 14; Android, Apple users argue over it
(Why) The Google Pixel 7 killed the iPhone 14 (for me)
(Why) The Google Pixel 7 killed the iPhone 14 (for me)
Shoppers are snapping up the ridiculously discounted like-new Galaxy S22 Ultra
Shoppers are snapping up the ridiculously discounted like-new Galaxy S22 Ultra
Pixel 7 Pro camera issues prove years-long lead over Apple and Samsung is gone - what went wrong?
Pixel 7 Pro camera issues prove years-long lead over Apple and Samsung is gone - what went wrong?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless