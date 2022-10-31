Can't access your Instagram account? Meta is working on it





The situation is already so widespread that the social network's PR team has also taken to Twitter to apologize to everyone for the "inconvenience" of not being able to access your Instagram accounts for the last few hours (at the time of this writing).





What Instagram parent company Meta is not ready to confirm just yet is the nature of this "inconvenience", which appears to include random account suspensions for a worrying number of users.





Many people claim they are not aware of having violated any rules so egregiously that a 30-day ban would be warranted, and because the Instagram app and website themselves refuse to work for a lot of these users, appealing the decision is currently impossible.





Account confirmation is also being required of some users, which is either not possible at the moment as well or completely broken.





In short, Meta has a PR disaster in the making, and although the company is undoubtedly "looking into" the outage and its causes, the masses are demanding (and arguably deserving) more detailed and satisfying explanations, not to mention a swift resolution. We'll keep you posted if we find out more or if the glitches are indeed resolved soon.



