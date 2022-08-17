Instagram launches Reels cross-posting to Facebook





Another new feature that’s coming to Instagram and Facebook Reels is called an “Add yours” sticker. This has been on Instagram Stories for some time now, and due to its popularity, Meta has decided to include the feature in Reels on both platforms.This sticker gives users yet another way to create new Stories easily, by using a trend. Meta is hoping to get more people on the Reels train by making these new functionalities, which seem like the old proverb “All roads lead to Rome” but in this case it’s “All roads lead to Reels.” The new features are already rolling out to users around the world so you should be getting them soon.