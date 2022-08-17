Instagram launches Reels cross-posting to Facebook
Instagram stirred the pot when the company launched its TikTok-inspired full-screen design earlier this year, and received heavy criticism from social media icons such as Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian. Now Meta is trying another approach in order to compete with TikTok - cross-posting.
The new feature is part of a slew of functionalities the company announced on Tuesday, including a new way to create Reels from previously posted Stories. Now creators can share their Reels on both Instagram and Facebook, reaping the monetization fruits from both platforms.
Alongside with the new option to post Reels to both Instagram and Facebook, Meta is allowing users to create this content much easier - just by transforming their previously posted Stories into Reels.
Another new feature that’s coming to Instagram and Facebook Reels is called an “Add yours” sticker. This has been on Instagram Stories for some time now, and due to its popularity, Meta has decided to include the feature in Reels on both platforms.
The new feature is part of a slew of functionalities the company announced on Tuesday, including a new way to create Reels from previously posted Stories. Now creators can share their Reels on both Instagram and Facebook, reaping the monetization fruits from both platforms.
Meta launched the Reels on Facebook feature earlier this year in yet another bid to compete with TikTok. The short vertical video format has spread around the social networks, manifesting itself in various platforms and services.
Alongside with the new option to post Reels to both Instagram and Facebook, Meta is allowing users to create this content much easier - just by transforming their previously posted Stories into Reels.
Image source Meta
Another new feature that’s coming to Instagram and Facebook Reels is called an “Add yours” sticker. This has been on Instagram Stories for some time now, and due to its popularity, Meta has decided to include the feature in Reels on both platforms.
This sticker gives users yet another way to create new Stories easily, by using a trend. Meta is hoping to get more people on the Reels train by making these new functionalities, which seem like the old proverb “All roads lead to Rome” but in this case it’s “All roads lead to Reels.” The new features are already rolling out to users around the world so you should be getting them soon.
Things that are NOT allowed: