Meta announces new features for Facebook Groups
After bringing Community Chats to Facebook Groups last month, Meta announced a new set of features coming to Groups. These features are supposed to provide users with more options to connect over similar subjects and add new abilities for admin to help them increase engagement in their Groups.
First and foremost, Meta is introducing Reels in Groups, allowing community members to share information, tell stories and connect on a deeper level. Group admins and members will be able to add audio, text overlay and filters on top of their video before sharing them.
New features for Facebook Groups admins are available too, although this are still in testing phase. The most important one is a new way for admins to highlight top contributing members, who can earn points by being active with a set of responsibilities in the community or for receiving reactions and comments on posts.
Last but not least, Meta is testing an extension within Flagged by Facebook that gives some admins of select groups the ability to use additional context and allow some content that might otherwise be flagged for removal as either harassment and bullying.
Furthermore, Meta is releasing the ability to share a public Facebook event for a community to an Instagram story. Not yet available to everyone, updates to Group profile are now being tested by Meta, including the ability to customize the information in the About Me, and the option to add an indicator to a profile if the owner is open to messaging.
Additional tweaks for the Admin Assist features are being tested too. For example, group admins can automatically move posts containing information rated as false by third-party fact-checkers to pending posts so that they can review them before deleting them. Daily Digest is also a new feature that will allow group admins to see at a glance how Admin Assists helps them manage the group via a daily summary of actions.
