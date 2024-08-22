Instagram and Sabrina Carpenter debut new feature to add a song to your profile, 2000s style

Instagram's new music feature allows users to add a song directly to their profile, bringing back a touch of nostalgia from the early 2000s. Remember MySpace? However, it goes beyond that as it allows users to express their mood, share their favorite tracks, and connect with others based on their musical preferences. This feature has the potential to revolutionize the way we discover and consume music, making it more social and interactive.





Fans eager to hear the new track will need to head straight to Carpenter's profile, as it won't be available anywhere else until the full album is released. This exclusive release strategy adds an extra layer of anticipation for the upcoming album.





Instagram's new Easter egg and Music feature | Images credit — Instagram





By leveraging this feature, Carpenter is not only generating excitement for her new music, but also tapping into a growing trend of using social media as a platform for music discovery and promotion. This approach could pave the way for other artists to explore similar strategies and further blur the lines between music and social media.





Instagram has recently released a number of new features that have significantly enhanced the user experience. These features include the ability to create polls and quizzes, allowing users to engage with their followers and gather feedback on various topics. Additionally, Instagram has introduced stickers and GIFs to Stories, adding a playful and expressive element to visual content. Furthermore, the integration of AR filters has opened up new possibilities for interactive and immersive experiences, making Instagram a more engaging and engaging platform for users of all ages.





Carpenter's decision to utilize this feature demonstrates the platform's continued evolution and its ability to provide artists with new ways to connect with their audience. By offering a unique listening experience, Instagram is creating a more immersive and personalized user experience.

