Sony’s WF-1000XM5 leak in their full glamour
Sony’s next flagship true wireless earbuds might not have been officially announced yet, but rumors about them have been going on for months. As you might know, the Sony WF-1000XM5 are gossiped to be WF-1000XM4’s successor.
So far, leaked information about these wireless earbuds has shown that they might have faster charging times than the M4. They could also be smaller and about 20% lighter than their predecessors. Some new rumors have surfaced recently, though, throwing more light on these much-anticipated wearables. Here’s what we know so far about Sony’s 2023 flagship true wireless earbuds.
To begin with, leaked details suggest that the Sony WF-1000XM5 may have a good battery performance. It’s possible to charge the earbuds via the charging case for just three minutes. Doing so should facilitate another whole hour of playtime. Taking into account their 500mAh battery, these earbuds should have an extended runtime of 24 hours. At least, that’s what rumors say. By the way, the charging case, which was initially shown as rectangular by the FCC, will most likely have rounded corners, just like that of the M4.
Like many other best wireless earbuds of today, the M5 will most likely feature an Active Noise Cancellation feature. However, there aren’t more specific details regarding this feature, so stay tuned for possible updates. Speaking of the best wireless earbuds, while you’ll probably have to wait a while to get the new M5, you can buy the very-much real Sony WF-1000XM4, currently on sale at Amazon for a limited time.
Other rumored extras of the Sony WF-1000XM5 are the Dynamic Drivers X, which should produce a crystal clear sound even in lower frequencies and not at the expense of battery life. Three microphones in each earbud will most likely capture everything, including ambient noise, and optimize the sound if necessary. So, everyone should be able to clearly hear what you say even if you are in a busy environment.
According to the leaked information, the WF-1000XM5 should use Sony’s DSEE Extreme. It’s an AI-powered feature that upscales compressed sound sources. Leaked details show that Sony should also have integrated HiRes Audio into the M5. The 2023 flagship wireless earbuds are likely to support Bluetooth 5.3 as well as Bluetooth Low Energy.
The 2023 flagship true wireless earbuds might very well become official soon. If history is any indication, we might expect Sony to release the wearables to the public sometime in August. In terms of price, there’s no reliable information yet, but we can expect them to be more expensive than most models. No wonder: they’re Sony’s 2023 flagship wireless earbuds, after all!
