Here are Sony’s next premium earbuds, the WF-1000XM5
We already know that Sony is preparing yet another pair of premium earbuds, the unannounced WF-1000XM5, but this is the first time we actually see what they look like. Thanks to a new leak that involves several pictures showing not just the outside design of Sony's WF-1000XM5 earbuds, but also the insides and the charging case, we now know what to expect.
As we reported last month, Sony’s WF-1000XM5 will feature a touch panel on the top side, but that’s about all we know so far. Even with the picture showing the insides of the earbuds, it’s hard to determine their final specs.
What’s interesting is that charging case that popped up for the first time at FCC isn’t square, but rounded. The photo coming from the FCC revealed a squared charging case, but the one appearing in the leaked pictures has a different form factor.
Another difference between the current and upcoming Sony earbuds is the repositioning of the LED from the front inside of the case to the outside of the case, at least according to these pictures. More importantly, the case will feature wireless charging support, just like the WF-1000XM4, although it’s unclear yet whether this will be slightly improved over the current model.
No word on when these will be made official, but since they’re about to receive their needed certifications, it’s safe to assume Sony will introduce the WF-1000XM5 pretty soon.
The images leaked courtesy to The Walkman Blog seem to indicate that the upcoming earbuds will be smaller than the WF-1000XM4. Made from a shiny black plastic, the earbuds feature both proximity sensor and microphones, the usual stuff that these products typically have inside.
Also, the WF-1000XM5 earbuds feature improved recharging support with 5V 230mAh, which is a significant upgrade over the WF-1000XM4’s 5V 140mAh. One of the benefits of the upgrade is that the WF-1000XM5 will recharge faster.
