Infinix Zero Flip 5G’s full specs sheet and renders get leaked
The Zero Flip 5G is Infinix’s first-ever foldable smartphone featuring a clamshell form factor. The Chinese company has already teased the upcoming release of the phone, but didn’t reveal any details about its specs.
Thankfully, renders showing the phone in two colors, as well as its full specs sheet have just been leaked online. The folks over at MySmartPrice got their hands on the two renders of the Infinix Zero Flip 5G, which also feature the phone’s specs details.
That said, let’s move on to the juicy part of the leak, the specs. First off, the specs sheet confirms the Infinix Zero Flip 5G is not a flagship, as the device is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage.
On the back, Infinix’s upcoming foldable smartphone is said to pack a dual camera (50 MP main with OIS + 50 MP ultra-wide lens). The report also mentions a 50-megapixel camera with PDAF support that goes in the front.
The foldable device is powered by a 4,720 mAh battery, and measures 170.35 x 73.4 x 7.64 mm (unfolded) and 87.49 x 73.4 x 16.04 mm (folded).
Other highlights of the Zero Flip clamshell foldable include 5G support, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, fingerprint sensor, dual SIM support, as well as XOS 14.5 based on Android 14.
The Zero Flip 5G definitely doesn’t stand out from other clamshell foldable phones in term of design, but it does seem to have been specifically designed as a cheaper alternative to similar devices from much bigger brands.
Unfortunately, there’s no word about price yet, but all will be revealed very soon as Infinix plans to introduce the Zero Flip 5G in the coming days considering the phone has already been teased by the Chinese company.
According to these images, the Zero Flip 5G will be available in two colors: Rock Black and Blossom Glow. Basically, these are the typical black and pink colors, but Infinix will use different names for marketing reasons.
The Zero Flip 5G will feature a large 6.8-inch foldable LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution, as well as a 3.64-inch secondary external AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1056 x 1066 pixels resolution.
