ASUS teases ROG Phone 8 Pro's impressive Geekbench 6 Multi-Core score





On my iPhone 15 Pro Max , the highest Geekbench multi-core score was 7348. Quite tellingly, ASUS did not reveal the single-core score of the ROG Phone 8 Pro on Geekbench probably because the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 has never been able to top the A17 Pro's single-core score. My iPhone 15 Pro Max 's top single-core score on Geekbench was 2934.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 uses an octa-core configuration, two cores more than the A17 Pro which gives Qualcomm's AP an advantage when it comes to multi-threaded tasks. In addition, the ROG Phone 8 Pro, being a gaming phone , includes a large vapor chamber which will help keep the chipset cool allowing it to deliver outstanding performance for longer periods.











Wccftech recently discovered an A17 Pro Geekbench test result showing scores of 2969 and 7570 for single-core and multi-core respectively. However, it believes that the test was able to achieve such results only by using an external cooler or by manipulating the results.









The ROG Phone 8 Pro carries a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, a 1080 x 2448 resolution, and features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Configurations include 12GB RAM with 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage, 16GB RAM with 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, and 24GB RAM with 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.





The rear camera array includes a 50MP primary camera, a 32MP telephoto camera, and a 13MP ultrawide camera. The front-facing camera weighs in at 32MP and a 5500mAh battery keeps the lights on. ASUS is expected to unveil the phone today.

