U.S.-bound phone sets a new record for handsets on a popular benchmark site

What do you get from a phone packing the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 application processor (AP), 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 1TB of native storage? How about the top score on the AnTuTu benchmark site? According to a post on Weibo , the Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro leads all smartphones with a score of 2,290,773. To put that in perspective, my iPhone 15 Pro Max with 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM just scored 1,553,847 on AnTuTu.





Breaking down the Red Magic 9 Pro score, the CPU received 516,397 points, 904,492 points were awarded for the GPU, 457,734 for Memory, and the phone was given 412,150 points for User Experience. The previous high score on AnTuTu was 2,270,677 which was tallied by the Oppo Find X7 running MediaTek's Dimensity 9300AP. The latter sports a unique configuration of 4 Cortex-X4 prime CPU cores and four Cortex-A720 performance CPU cores. That means that there are no low-power efficiency cores on the chip.

















Nubia already released a teaser which shows that it is equipping the Red Magic Pro with a huge 6500mAh capacity battery and the device will support 80W fast charging. The device will feature a 6.8-inch 1116 x 2480 FHD+ display. The rear cameras are said to feature a 50MP primary camera with OIS backed by the Samsung ISOCELL GN5 sensor and a 50MP camera driven by the ISOCELL JN1 sensor. The selfie camera will be located under the display.





The device measures 8.9mm thick and the active cooling system keeps the phone cool inside although we have to tell you that the Red Magic 9 Pro is a pretty cool phone even without it.

