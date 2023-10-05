iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods walk into a research: Results? Only 12% own the Apple trio
Apple recently introduced its iPhone 15 series, the latest Apple Watch Series 9, and upgraded AirPods featuring USB-C. Oh, and don't forget the freshest iOS 17 in the mix. If you are an Apple fan, you have probably already soaked up this info. But hold up, there's some intriguing insight from a recent study about the connection between the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.
While there is a good chunk of users rocking multiple Apple devices (including MacBooks and iPads), the numbers also hint at some untapped potential. CIRP's study zoomed in on whether iPhone buyers also sport AirPods, an Apple Watch, both or none at all.
A previous study by the same research firm revealed a curious trend: Apple Watch owners tend to roll with fancier iPhones. The data showed that those rocking both an iPhone and Apple Watch in 2022 opted for the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
So, it's not far-fetched to think that this year's 25% with both gadgets might be leaning towards the Pro models for their smartwatch companions, as well.
Now, let's talk AirPods. At a friendlier price range, they've captured a bit more of the market, with 29% of customers jumping on the bandwagon. Of course, earbuds or some headsets are more of a universal tech vibe, but, as you probably know, AirPods also face a tougher competition game in their category compared to the Apple Watch.
And lastly, only about 12% of iPhone buyers own the entire trio, and those customers got to be Apple's die-hard fans, don't you think?
In a survey spanning from June 2022 to June 2023, the research firm Consumer Intelligence Research Partners or CIRP (via 9to5Mac) dug into the habits of people who snagged a new iPhone in the last year, prodding them about their Apple gadget lineup.
