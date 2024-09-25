Subscribe to access exclusive content
View Plans

iPhone 16 is Apple's least popular smartphone in 5 years, says investment bank

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple
iPhone 16 is Apple's least popular smartphone in 5 years, says investment bank
The iPhone 16 has the shortest lead time of any iPhone released in the past five years, indicating demand for Apple's AI-infused phones is sluggish.

Financial services company Morgan Stanley conducted a survey of lead times and discovered enthusiasm for Apple's latest device is far lower than it was for its predecessors. The company believes that demand for the new phones is lower than before, according to a message to investors seen by AppleInsider.

Here's how lead times for the iPhone 16 family compare with the iPhone 15:

  • iPhone 16 Pro Max: 25.5 days (vs 43.5 days in 2023)
  • iPhone 16 Pro: 18.5 days (vs 32.5 in 2023)
  • iPhone 16: 9 days (vs 14 in 2023)
  • iPhone 16 Plus: 7.9 days (vs 13.9 in 2023)

When we aggregate all of our iPhone lead time data. average iPhone 16 lead times from pre-order to today stands at 14 days, shortest amongst all cycles in the last 5 years and roughly in-line with the iPhone 12 cycle.
Morgan Stanley, September 2024

The average lead time for the iPhone 16 series is 14 days, which is the shortest wait time in the last five years. Morgan Stanley sees a 50 percent chance that Apple will trim supply orders but also cautions that delivery times aren't the most predictive measure of performance during the early days of a product.



A lead time is the period between receiving an order and delivering the product to a customer. A shorter lead time doesn't necessarily mean that a product is not selling well. In this case, it's possible that Apple accurately forecasted early demand and has sufficient iPhones in stock to ensure faster delivery than previous launches, some of which were disrupted by the pandemic.

Morgan Stanley has also provided more insights into the latest launch, claiming early buyers are upgrading because their old phones were due for upgrade or they want a better camera and improved battery life. AI doesn't seem to be factoring heavily into purchase decisions right now, but that might be because Apple Intelligence is currently available in beta.

Multiple signs, from weak pre-order demand to early employee discounts, have been suggesting that the iPhone 16 is struggling. While there have been some promising reports too, Morgan Stanley's observations have added more weight to the ones that claim the phones are not off to a good start.

Historically, lead times have proven to be a reliable tool for assessing demand, and shorter lead times often point to an underwhelming launch.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
View Plans See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon

Latest News

The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless