iPhone 15 is sounding like a hard pass after this like-new iPhone 14 deal





When it comes to high-end phones, the iPhone 14 is in a league of its own. It sports a 6.1 inch OLED screen and is powered by the A15 Bionic, which is a very powerful chip. In some aspects, it's even better than the flagship Qualcomm chip that fuels the top Android flagships.





Like-new iPhone 14 with one-year warranty 6.1 inches screen | Apple A15 Bionic | 12MP main + 12MP ultrawide cameras | 3,279mAh battery | Emergency SOS via satellite | Crash Detection | Photonic Engine $100 off (13%) Buy at Amazon





The phone has a superb battery life and will easily last you more than a day. The dual camera array has a 12MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide shooter. The phone captures detailed photos in all sorts of lighting conditions and even shaky objects are no problem for it. Like other iPhones, this one will also be supported for years to come.





iPhone 14 with 128GB of storage retails for $799 and if you have enough money to buy it, you should totally wait for the iPhone 15 A newwith 128GB of storage retails for $799 and if you have enough money to buy it, you should totally wait for the, even though there's a slight chance that it will be more expensive.





Regardless, this is not the right time to buy a new iPhone. But it's the perfect time to buy a used iPhone. Amazon is selling like-new iPhone 14 units in perfect working condition for $100 less than a new iPhone 14 . And if you get the 512GB variant, you can save $274.





Considering that iPhones almost never go on sale and the handful of deals we get to see usually have strings attached, this is actually a very good deal and you don't have to worry about it not being brand new as it comes with a one-year warranty as well as the promise of technical support.