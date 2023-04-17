iPhone 15 Pro: brand new way to shut down your device, claims leaker





But along with that gossip of haptic buttons came the news of a brand new Action Button in place of the mute switch, and while haptic buttons are not happening in the 2023 iPhone Pro models, this button is so far still expected to make it.







That would totally make sense if Apple switches to haptic power and volume buttons, which this leaker claims is still an option on the table. Now, anonymous leaker going by the name @analyst941 claims the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will use that new Action Button to shut down the phones. Instead of pressing the Power key and the Volume Up key as we do on current iPhones, you would have to press the Power button and the new Action Button to shut down an iPhone.





However, if Apple sticks with traditional mechanical power and volume buttons it does not make much sense to remap the power off functionality to a new button.





The leaker claims that you will be able to do other things with the Action Button too:

light-press the action button to trigger auto-focus

hard press to snap an image

hard long-press to record a video





So basically, the claim is that this new Action button will also be force sensitive as well.





Whatever the case, this latest information makes it clear how little we know about the iPhone 15 Pro series just yet.





Also, we want to warn you that information from a leaker like @analyst941 that we are sharing with you should be taken with a grain of salt. Apple leaks are always a thorny subject, but you should trust names with proven track record, and this one is not that yet.





What we do know for certain is that the iPhone 15 models should now be in the so called engineering validation test (EVT) phase, where the company uses the intended materials and manufacturing process on a very low quantity production scale. And the types of changes with these buttons should have already happened way earlier in the prototyping phase. And as time goes on, we move in the time frame of a design validation test (DVT) units where rigorous testing of the design is done and to the product validation test (PVT), which is the first official production run.









