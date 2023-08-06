iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?

Is this a good idea at all, or is just another “Apple is doing it, so it must be cool” thing?

Is this a good idea at all, or is just another “Apple is doing it, so it must be cool” thing?

However, one thing is certain, and this is that titanium is more expensive to get and manufacture than both stainless steel and aluminium. So, will the use of titanium make 2023-2024 flagship phones more expensive?Well, according to rumors, theandmight finally see a $100 price increase. Then again, we’ve been hearing the same rumor for the past 3-4 years now, so keep that in mind.Even ifPro and Pro Max do get more expensive, this would hardly be due to the use of titanium alone as, according to leaks, Apple is planning a bunch of other upgrades for the Pro models like 256GB starting storage, thinner bezels, a periscope zoom camera, and, of curse, the A17 bionic chip, which should be the first 3nm SoC ever used in a phone.As for the other phones rumord to switch to using a titanium frame, theand Xiaomi 14 Pro, I doubt they’ll be getting more expensive as their current counterparts already cost an arm and a leg. For example, the Galaxy S23 Ultra launched at $100 more than the most expensive iPhone in Apple’s lineup.

There aren’t many downsides to using titanium compared to stainless steel or aluminium for making phones. In fact, as you can tell by the story so far, it’s quite the opposite…

There aren’t many downsides to using titanium compared to stainless steel or aluminium for making phones. In fact, as you can tell by the story so far, it’s quite the opposite…

In the end, this whole “titanium push” from the likes of Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi makes you wonder… are phone-makers trying too hard or too little?





iPhone 15

Galaxy S24 Ultra

I get it - a titanium frame does indeed make your phone durable and likely lighter, but what about the rest of the phone? How crucial is having a titanium frame when the back of your phone can still break easier than my heart when I’m looking at pictures of Rihanna?You can argue the use of a more durable frame doesn’t mean much at all when the majority of people keep their phones in cases, because they are extremely fragile thanks to their glass backs. Apple and Samsung are treating the symptoms instead of the cause.The reality is that even if I wish thePro andwould be made entirely out of the super-strong titanium, I don’t see that happening. And another reason for this is recent rumors that indicate metal might not be in the long-term plans of future smartphone design at all.According to leaks (likely) concerning the 2027-2028 iPhone XX, might lead another “revolution” - this time towards a 100% glass smartphone, which sounds wild. Apparently, this magical glass would be super strong and light though, so let’s not be too quick to judge.