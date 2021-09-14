Notification Center

iPhone 13 and 13 Pro colors announced

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
iPhone 13 colors
The iPhone 13 was just released by Apple, and unsurprisingly, it features a stunning array of shades on the color spectrum. Rather than going pale pastel as with the iPad mini 6 colors, Apple went for five beautiful bold tones for its signature flagships this time around. And just wait until you see the color choices for the iPhone 13 Pro series!

iPhone 13 colors


The five colors that the iPhone 13 is coming with are namely Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, and Product Red. All of them come in a lovely glossy tint. This color array holds true to some of the rumors that were already circulating for a while now, so maybe it isn't coming as such a big surprise—but it is a beautiful array of colors nonetheless. 


iPhone 13 Pro series colors


The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max really went all out with an strikingly beautiful metallic color palette. With these two phones, there will be four different color choices to pick from: Graphite, Gold, Silver, and Sierra Blue

Apple claims that the Sierra Blue was the most challenging to craft, "using multiple layers, a nanometer-scale metallic ceramic applied across the surface for a stunning and very durable finish."



