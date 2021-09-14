iPhone 13 and 13 Pro colors announced

iPhone 13 colors





The five colors that the iPhone 13 is coming with are namely Pink , Blue , Midnight , Starlight , and Product Red . All of them come in a lovely glossy tint. This color array holds true to some of the rumors that were already circulating for a while now, so maybe it isn't coming as such a big surprise—but it is a beautiful array of colors nonetheless.









iPhone 13 Pro series colors





Graphite , Gold , Silver , and Sierra Blue . The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max really went all out with an strikingly beautiful metallic color palette. With these two phones, there will be four different color choices to pick from:, and





Apple claims that the Sierra Blue was the most challenging to craft, "using multiple layers, a nanometer-scale metallic ceramic applied across the surface for a stunning and very durable finish."











