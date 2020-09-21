How to use the new Translate app in iOS 14
How to use the new Translate app in conversation mode:
- Choose your language and choose the language you want to translate into
- Turn your iPhone in landscape orientation
- Tap on the mic and start speaking
To change turns with the other person, you don’t need to do anything additional. After your sentence has finished translating, you can tap on the mic and he can start talking. The app will recognize which language is being spoken and will translate to the other part of the screen. (You can turn this setting off, but it’s on by default).
The Translate app also features an offline mode of your selected languages; you can also pick favorites, and use Attention mode.
Here’s how you can use Favorites in the new Translate app in iOS 14:
- Type or speak a word to translate
- Tap on the star to include it in your favorites
- Reference your favorite translations from the star on the bottom of your screen in portrait mode
You can also benefit from the app’s Attention mode, to easily catch the attention of your interlocutor:
- Turn your iPhone in landscape mode
- Speak or text a word/sentence
- Click on the two arrows on the left-hand side of the screen and you will see the translation on full screen with enlarged text.
