I don't need more CPU speed anyway: why GPU improvements matter more

CPU power: where are we at?



What could slow your phone down is more like buggy software or apps rather than CPU speeds. And that's a phenomenon I've been observing in recent years, especially in flagships: those are crazy fast. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (the predecessor of the rumored 8 Gen 4) is blazing through any task you throw at it, isn't it?





In our Galaxy S24 Ultra review , we found the phone performed great and was super fast. The competition is the same ballpark on tests. Keep in mind these tests torture both the CPU and the GPU of a given phone, and all the levels here (except the Galaxy A54) translate to hiccup-free and super-fast performance in real life.





I'm including the Galaxy A54 here, as we considered it a "somewhat stuttery" phone, just to give you a point of reference:



Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better 3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better 3DMark

Extreme(Low) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 2187

6669

4960

2710

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 1971

5115

3828

1951

Google Pixel 8 Pro 1720

4268

2382

1622

OnePlus 12 2243

6767

5047

2744

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 994

2765

809

805

Interestingly enough, we found that the S24 Ultra was somewhat slow with AI tasks. Partly, that's because the tech is new. But, believe it or not, AI tasks, especially those related to imagery, rely a lot on GPU speeds and perform better when using the GPU instead of the CPU ...

Why do GPU improvements matter more?









Gaming: Mobile gaming is huge now, especially with the younger folks. Games like PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty: Mobile, and Genshin Impact do look pretty fancy but they need a strong GPU to run smoothly. Better graphics, higher frame rates, and cool visual effects are all powered by the phone's GPU. A stronger GPU can give you a great experience without lag.

AR and VR : Apple is trying to make AR/VR become mainstream with the Vision Pro, and although this has yet to happen, there are many people who are AR or VR fans. Also, we have Snapchat filters (and the like) or visualizations that also use AR and VR, and those need powerful GPUs to work well.

Generative AI . An article on tech without mentioning Generative AI probably doesn't exist anymore, so here I am, mentioning it. In fact, as I said above, Generative AI features rely on a good GPU to work well, especially if we're talking about smart photo editing. Mind you, we're seeing just the beginning of Generative AI, and I expect to see even more realistically edited photos, fantastical generated images and videos, and what have you in the near future. And those will need strong GPUs, for sure.



Even the simple background blurring or automatic enhancement of a photo relies heavily on GPU.

Media consumption : we're all streaming videos, especially in HD or 4K. The GPU in our phones ensures that the video plays smoothly, and a better GPU can ensure our Netflix binge-watching goes uninterrupted.

GPU-intensive apps : those are more niche cases, but people who use Adobe Lightroom or Premiere Rush on their phones are in for a treat with a stronger GPU. Those heavy apps can make my iMac break a sweat (that is if I overdo it), and could be quite slow on phones with a weaker GPU. Although I do most of such editing on my iMac, I still use my phone here and there and I can imagine why people would be happy to learn they are able to edit a 4K video on the go with the new Snapdragon chip.

5G and livestreaming . We're in the era where a lot of the interesting stuff happens during live streams, video calls are a daily life thing, and cloud gaming is very popular. We have 5G now, and the faster internet connection means we can watch a live stream in 4K. For that, you need a powerful GPU more than you need a faster CPU. And we're even talking about 6G nowadays, so there's that.



The hidden benefit and my personal favorite: energy efficiency





Bring on the GPU power





