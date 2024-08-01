I ditched my Apple Watch for a Garmin. Here's why
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
In light of the recent Galaxy Watch announcement, and with the somewhat controversial "Smartwatches are useless" article in mind, I decided to revisit the smartwatch conundrum. I have been using an Apple Watch 8 for the past year or so, and decided to ditch it for something else for a variety of reasons.
This one might not be an obvious one, but bear with me. The Apple Watch 8 weighs 40 grams alone and 67 grams with the silicone strap attached (I have the 45mm model), and it's honestly a pain to wear for a long period of time.
It's also pretty thick, and the bump with all the sensors always digs into my wrist and leaves an indentation. It was not a pleasant feeling. Also, when I go for a run (5K and 10K most of the time), after a couple of minutes, I feel like my left hand is much heavier than my right hand. I ended up holding my keys in my right hand to offset the weight difference.
I know this sounds crazy, but if you try the Garmin Vivoactive, you will notice the difference immediately. This thing weighs only 23 grams (half the weight of the Apple Watch), and even with the silicone strap attached, it's only 36 grams. This makes a huge difference, at least for me. I can barely feel the watch there.
Furthermore, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 takes regular 20mm bands, so you can easily replace the silicone one with a nylon or a fabric one and shave another couple of grams off. The bottom of the watch is nearly flush with the body, and this helps a lot, as well.
Don't you just hate when you see the "Low battery" warning on any gadget? The term "battery anxiety" is a very real one. I used to charge my Apple Watch at least twice a day - once in the morning after I'd slept with the watch (it'd be at 50–60%, which can't last for the rest of the day), and another time in the evening in order to be sure the watch wouldn't die during the night and mess up the sleep tracking.
You can say what you want about charging and making it a habit, but prior to the Apple Watch, I rocked a Withings ScanWatch, and it lasted two weeks on a single charge. That's how a watch is supposed to be.
The first day with the Vivoactive 5, when I glanced over the battery indicator and saw it at 80%, I felt utter joy. I kid you not! Not having to take off my watch twice a day was a major relief and piece of mind. I'm consistently getting 4 days out of it, and I do some sort of training every single day, whether it's a run, weight training, badminton, hiking, or whatever.
So, I really like how invisible this watch is. I can barely feel it on my hand, and I don't have to think about charging it twice a day. These two reasons alone are more than enough (for me) to never look back, let alone with regret, about ditching the Apple Watch. But there's more.
I know Apple Health is good, and it has this elaborate algorithm that tracks some really weird metrics (time spent on one foot, walking asymetry). I'm not saying these are irrelevant, but I much more like the Body Battery idea that Garmin uses.
The basic idea is that you sleep to replenish your Body Battery, and you actively deplete it during the day doing different things (stressing out at work, comes to mind). It's a very organic and intuitive idea, I think that's how humans operate on a daily basis.
How accurate is it? I have no idea, but I can tell that when my Body Battery is low, I feel like crap, and after a good night's sleep, when it shows 90+, I feel great.
Add to this Garmin's expertise in sport tracking (there's a huge variety of sports and workouts you can track with the Vivoactive 5), and you'll get the picture.
Now, this one can be a bit controversial because it actually triggered the change for me. My iPhone 13 mini kept dying in the middle of the day (awful battery life), and I decided to go back to a bigger Android phone (5,600 mAh silicon-carbon battery, I'll let you guess the brand and the model).
So, I really couldn't use the Apple Watch with this phone. The Garmin Connect app, on the other hand, is available on iOS and Android with no missing or different features. It's a huge plus not to be stranded in an ecosystem.
Initially, I was forced to make this switch, but as it turned out, it was for the best, hence this article.
Last but not least, comes the price. The Apple Watch 8 (or its successor with similar specs) starts at $399, the specific model I was using cost $449 at launch. The Garmin Vivoactive 5, on the other hand, retails for $299, and $150 is not a small difference.
Before you go down to the comments section to remind me of all the nice things and features the Apple Watch boasts over the Garmin, let me address that. There are instances where I miss the Apple Watch.
First, there's no mic or a loudspeaker on the Vivoactive 5, and there are some rare cases where I would've wanted to quickly take a call just to say I'm gonna call later or whatever. Second, another rare scenario would be when I want to type a response without taking out my phone. The Apple Watch can do this, while the Garmin relies on predefined responses.
What do you think about this? Any similar experience/story you wanna share? Or have I missed something going from the Apple Watch to the Garmin and singing the praises of the latter? Let me know in the comments below.
And while the title of this article kills the suspense (it's a Garmin watch, not a Galaxy), the reasoning behind the switch might be interesting to you and make you reevaluate your smartwatch (life) choices. I still believe that smartwatches are generally not that useful, except for a handful of very specific use cases, but I'm starting to warm up to them and it's because of the Garmin Vivoactive 5.
Why do I think it's overall better than an industry standard and hugely popular device such as the Apple Watch 8? Time to find out!
Is this thing on (my wrist)?
The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is super comfortable to wear!
Now, I know that some people complain about the build quality of the Vivoactive 5, calling it a toy (actually, here in Bulgaria we had these bags of snacks with children's toys inside, and one of my colleagues called the Vivoactive "a snacks watch"). But I don't mind, the watch looks sleek and classic with its rounded shape and two side buttons.
Oh, my God! The battery life!
Four days of battery life with always on and extensive sport and sleep tracking? Check!
Sports tracking done the right way
Sensors are doing their job and Body Battery is a great idea!
Platform independent
The Price
Conclusion
That's my girlfriend, she's got one too!
