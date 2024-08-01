I ditched my Apple Watch for a Garmin. Here's why.

Recommended Stories

Oh, my God! The battery life!

Sports tracking done the right way

This one might not be an obvious one, but bear with me. The Apple Watch 8 weighs 40 grams alone and 67 grams with the silicone strap attached (I have the 45mm model), and it's honestly a pain to wear for a long period of time.It's also pretty thick, and the bump with all the sensors always digs into my wrist and leaves an indentation. It was not a pleasant feeling. Also, when I go for a run (5K and 10K most of the time), after a couple of minutes, I feel like my left hand is much heavier than my right hand. I ended up holding my keys in my right hand to offset the weight difference.I know this sounds crazy, but if you try the Garmin Vivoactive, you will notice the difference immediately. This thing weighs only 23 grams (half the weight of the Apple Watch), and even with the silicone strap attached, it's only 36 grams. This makes a huge difference, at least for me. I can barely feel the watch there.Furthermore, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 takes regular 20mm bands, so you can easily replace the silicone one with a nylon or a fabric one and shave another couple of grams off. The bottom of the watch is nearly flush with the body, and this helps a lot, as well.Now, I know that some people complain about the build quality of the Vivoactive 5, calling it a toy (actually, here in Bulgaria we had these bags of snacks with children's toys inside, and one of my colleagues called the Vivoactive "a snacks watch"). But I don't mind, the watch looks sleek and classic with its rounded shape and two side buttons.Don't you just hate when you see the "Low battery" warning on any gadget? The term "battery anxiety" is a very real one. I used to charge my Apple Watch at least twice a day - once in the morning after I'd slept with the watch (it'd be at 50–60%, which can't last for the rest of the day), and another time in the evening in order to be sure the watch wouldn't die during the night and mess up the sleep tracking.You can say what you want about charging and making it a habit, but prior to the Apple Watch, I rocked a Withings ScanWatch, and it lasted two weeks on a single charge. That's how a watch is supposed to be.The first day with the Vivoactive 5, when I glanced over the battery indicator and saw it at 80%, I felt utter joy. I kid you not! Not having to take off my watch twice a day was a major relief and piece of mind. I'm consistently getting 4 days out of it, and I do some sort of training every single day, whether it's a run, weight training, badminton, hiking, or whatever.So, I really like how invisible this watch is. I can barely feel it on my hand, and I don't have to think about charging it twice a day. These two reasons alone are more than enough (for me) to never look back, let alone with regret, about ditching the Apple Watch. But there's more.I know Apple Health is good, and it has this elaborate algorithm that tracks some really weird metrics (time spent on one foot, walking asymetry). I'm not saying these are irrelevant, but I much more like the Body Battery idea that Garmin uses.For those of you unfamiliar with Garmin devices, it's a composite metric that tracks your overall energy level throughout the day. It takes into account things such as heart rate variability, stress levels, sleep quality, activity, and more.